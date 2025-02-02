2025 Tata Tiago launched: Now in pictures

The hatchback gets several updates

New looks and features

Tata Motors recently launched the 2025 edition of the Tiago, Tiago.ev, and the Tigor. While the Tiago and Tigor prices start at Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 5.99 lakh, respectively, the Tiago.ev is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a picture gallery that shows several changes in the Tiago hatchback for 2025.

2025 Tata Tiago picture gallery

Up front, is a refreshed fascia that includes a revised grille and LED headlights. The Tiago also gets chrome inserts on the air dam to add to the bling.

The new model gets circular fog lamps with LED DRLs. Look closely; you'll notice that the hatchback also gets a new shark fin antenna.

However, the 2025 Tiago rides on the same 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels as its predecessor. Even their design pattern has been carried over.

Inside, the 2025 edition boasts a new steering wheel and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also gets an advanced instrument cluster, USB Type-C charging ports, TPMS, and cruise control. The top-spec Tigor gets additional features like keyless entry with an engine start/stop button and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The newly launched Tiago remains mechanically identical to the outgoing version. This ICE version is powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which comes mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT. Customers can opt for a CNG option as well.