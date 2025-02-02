CarWale
    2025 Tata Tiago launched: Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    2025 Tata Tiago launched: Now in pictures
    • The hatchback gets several updates
    • New looks and features

    Tata Motors recently launched the 2025 edition of the Tiago, Tiago.ev, and the Tigor. While the Tiago and Tigor prices start at Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 5.99 lakh, respectively, the Tiago.ev is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a picture gallery that shows several changes in the Tiago hatchback for 2025.

    Tata Tiago Left Rear Three Quarter

    2025 Tata Tiago picture gallery

    Up front, is a refreshed fascia that includes a revised grille and LED headlights. The Tiago also gets chrome inserts on the air dam to add to the bling.

    Tata Tiago Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    The new model gets circular fog lamps with LED DRLs. Look closely; you'll notice that the hatchback also gets a new shark fin antenna.

    Tata Tiago Right Side View

    However, the 2025 Tiago rides on the same 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels as its predecessor. Even their design pattern has been carried over.

    Tata Tiago Steering Wheel

    Inside, the 2025 edition boasts a new steering wheel and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    Tata Tiago Infotainment System

    It also gets an advanced instrument cluster, USB Type-C charging ports, TPMS, and cruise control. The top-spec Tigor gets additional features like keyless entry with an engine start/stop button and a 360-degree camera.

    Tata Tiago Dashboard

    Powertrain

    The newly launched Tiago remains mechanically identical to the outgoing version. This ICE version is powered by the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which comes mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT. Customers can opt for a CNG option as well.

    Tata Tiago Car Roof
    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
