2025 Tata Tiago i-CNG in the Real-world: Now in Pictures

Tata Motors updated several vehicles in its portfolio to MY25 with upgrades inside out. This includes the Tiago, which has subtle changes on the outside, and new features inside. We recently got behind its wheel and got a first-hand experience of the changes on the hatchback. Here's a picture gallery of the 2025 Tata Tiago that is priced at Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base XE, and goes till Rs. 8.2 lakh for the Tiago XZ NRG CNG variant.

As far as design is concerned, the 2025 Tiago has a tweaked face and a refreshed look, thanks to a new upper grille. This section now lacks the tri-arrow pattern observed earlier.

This is a lower variant, but the top-spec version’s bottom grille gets contrasting chrome elements, spread out horizontally. This is particularly true in this ICE model, while the EV gets body-coloured elements.

The LED DRLs and fog lamps are retained from the outgoing model, and the overall shape of the front bumper is also identical. No major changes have been made here.

However, the headlights of the new Tiago are new. They get a reflector setup with LEDs this time around, replacing the halogen projector setup.

Tata is also offering a new colour palette for the hatchback. Like this blue-coloured one in the images, the other new candy colours on the 2025 Tiago look attractive too.

On the side, the silhouette remains identical, with the 15-inch alloy wheel design also carried over from the outgoing model. But a small yet notable exterior change is the addition of a shark-fin antenna.

Evidently, the biggest changes are made to the cabin, with the upholstery revised to a lighter grey shade. It won't be soiled quickly like lighter shades. Since it isn't dark, it adds to the ambience inside.

There's a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. It replaces the conventional steering with an embossed logo and does look and feel a notch up, like its other siblings.

Moreover, top-spec Tiago buyers now get a push-button start and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other notable attributes include an advanced instrument cluster, TPMS, cruise control, Type-C charging ports, etc.

Powertrain

The 2025 Tata Tiago gets the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, with optional dual-cylinder i-CNG tech. As for the transmission options, it can be had with either a five-speed manual or an AMT.