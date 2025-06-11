CarWale
    2025 Tata Harrier EV: What We Know So Far

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    35,401 Views
    2025 Tata Harrier EV: What We Know So Far
    • Base variant launched
    • Bookings open 2 July

    Tata Motors recently launched the Harrier EV, its sixth electric model, with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 21.49 lakh for the base variant. Prices for the higher variants, including the top-spec QWD model, will be revealed later. Nevertheless, the EV will be offered in three personas, including Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered, and a special Stealth Edition. Bookings start on 2 July, 2025 for the Harrier EV, which features a lifetime warranty. We will soon get a first-hand experience of the EV at the 'Quad Days' program scheduled this week in Delhi. But before that, let's collate all the information we have about the vehicle.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Exterior Design

    Tata Motors' Harrier EV is now the company's new electric flagship, closely resembling the ICE version in design. Key distinguishing features include a blanked-out front grille, new bumpers, aero-efficient alloy wheels, and enhanced lighting with animations. The EV is available in four colours, plus the Stealth edition. The good thing is that its bold stance and design remain intact from the ICE model.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Interior Design and Features

    The Harrier EV's interior features a sleek grey and white colour scheme. Its layout is similar to the ICE Harrier, but with added advanced features. It has a feature-rich cabin equipped with a 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, JBL audio with Dolby Atmos, and a panoramic sunroof. The EV comes with Level 2 ADAS, connected car tech with OTA updates, and a 'Summon' mode for limited vehicle movement through its key fob.

    Interior Dashboard

    Electric Powertrain

    Tata Motors has built the Harrier EV on its Acti.EV+ platform, featuring a multi-link rear suspension ('Ultra Glide') and V2L and V2V reverse charging capabilities. It gets two battery pack options, viz. 65kWh and 75kWh (for the QWD variant). Moreover, fast charging can provide 250km range in 15 minutes and 20-80 per cent charging can be achieved in under 25 minutes for over 500km driving range per full charge. Besides, the top-spec QWD model boasts dual electric motors with a cumulative torque of 500Nm, giving it the capability to sprint from zero to 100kmph in 6.3 seconds.

    Needless to say, the new Tata Harrier EV offers a nice blend of performance, range, and affordability. We'll get behind its wheel in a couple of days, so stay tuned for more action.

    Tata Harrier EV Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Harrier EV Image
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 21.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Harrier EV Gallery

