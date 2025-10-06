2025 Skoda Octavia RS Bookings Open: Available in 5 Colours

Booking amount set at Rs. 2.5 lakh

Limited to 100 units

Skoda Auto India has officially commenced bookings of the new Octavia RS ahead of its launch on 17 October. Interested customers can make their bookings on the official website for Rs. 2.5 lakh. Deliveries of this performance sedan will begin on 6 November.

The 2025 Octavia RS is available in a single, fully loaded variant across five colours. The latter includes Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Candy White, and Velvet Red. Brought to the country via the CBU route, it is limited to 100 units across the country.

Under the hood, the upcoming Skoda Octavia RS will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine developing 261bhp and 370Nm. The transmission options will be limited to a seven-speed DSG automatic unit powering the front wheels.

Key feature highlights of the new Skoda Octavia RS include 10 airbags, glossy black inserts on the outside, all-LED lighting, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, all-black interior theme, sports exhaust, adaptive cruise control, 12.9-inch touchscreen system, HUD, three-zone climate control, front sport seats with cooling, heating, massage, and memory functions, 360-degree camera, wireless mobile projection, Type -C charging ports, and a 675W Canton music system. Notably, it misses out on a panoramic sunroof and DCC.