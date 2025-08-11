CarWale
    2025 Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    37,216 Views
    2025 Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition: Now in Pictures
    • Special edition with cosmetic changes
    • Part of Skoda's 25-year celebration
    Skoda Kushaq Front Row Seats

    Skoda first released teasers, and has now unveiled its new special edition models based on the Kushaq, Slavia, and the Kylaq. The limited editions are part of the brand’s 25th anniversary celebrations in India, and retain the same turbo petrol engine and transmission options. Let's take a look at the Kushaq Limited Edition in pictures, as these are being launched just in time for the festive season.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    2025 Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition Picture Gallery

    With no changes to the powertrain, the Kushaq Limited boasts a Monte Carlo kit, which includes a 'Monte Carlo' badging on the side fenders and red accents on the sides and the front.

    Skoda Kushaq Side Badge

    All all-black theme takes precedence with no shine on the chrome bits. Interestingly, there's a '25-year' badge as a tribute to 25 years of Skoda's Heritage and a mark of this celebration.

    Skoda Kushaq Infotainment System

    Inside its cabin, an all-black theme is being followed, just like the all-black exterior. It gets a 360-degree camera, puddle lamps with white LEDs, and also underbody lights with the 'SKODA' branding.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter
    Skoda Kushaq Left Front Three Quarter
    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition launched at Rs. 16.39 Lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

