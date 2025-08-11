2025 Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition: Now in Pictures

Special edition with cosmetic changes

Part of Skoda's 25-year celebration

Skoda first released teasers, and has now unveiled its new special edition models based on the Kushaq, Slavia, and the Kylaq. The limited editions are part of the brand’s 25th anniversary celebrations in India, and retain the same turbo petrol engine and transmission options. Let's take a look at the Kushaq Limited Edition in pictures, as these are being launched just in time for the festive season.

2025 Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition Picture Gallery

With no changes to the powertrain, the Kushaq Limited boasts a Monte Carlo kit, which includes a 'Monte Carlo' badging on the side fenders and red accents on the sides and the front.

All all-black theme takes precedence with no shine on the chrome bits. Interestingly, there's a '25-year' badge as a tribute to 25 years of Skoda's Heritage and a mark of this celebration.

Inside its cabin, an all-black theme is being followed, just like the all-black exterior. It gets a 360-degree camera, puddle lamps with white LEDs, and also underbody lights with the 'SKODA' branding.