    2025 Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    2025 Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled: Now in Pictures
    • Launch on 17 April
    • Sportline and L&K variants offered

    Skoda will launch the second-generation Kodiaq in India on April 17. It will be offered in Sportline and the top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants. We have driven the car, and our first drive impressions and pricing details will go live next week. For now, let's take a look at the details of this SUV through images from its walkaround in Mumbai.

    Skoda Kodiaq Right Side View

    New-gen Skoda Kodiaq Picture Gallery

    The 2025 Kodiaq is based on the MQB platform and larger in proportions than the outgoing model. Features up front include a revised front grille, split headlamp setup, L-shaped LED DRLs, and a new bumper.

    Skoda Kodiaq Grille

    At the back, the new Kodiaq sports C-shaped tail lights connected by an LED light bar across all variants. While the Sportline variant has a blacked-out grille, black badges, and sporty alloy wheels, the L&K variant gets chrome inserts on the grille, silver badges, and a matching exterior trim.

    Skoda Kodiaq Side Badge

    The L&K variant of the new Skoda Kodiaq also gets a brown leather interior and unique alloy wheels to differentiate it and add to exclusivity.

    Skoda Kodiaq Dashboard

    Inside, the SUV comes with the brand's latest two-spoke steering wheel coupled with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster.

    Skoda Kodiaq Infotainment System

    A large 13-inch floating touchscreen takes centre stage. The Kodiaq also gets three-zone automatic climate control.

    Skoda Kodiaq Instrument Cluster

    Other features inlcude heated and ventilated front seats with massage function (L&K trim), 360-degree camera, park assist, and a panoramic sunroof.

    Skoda Kodiaq AC Controls

    Powertrain

    In India, the latest iteration of the Skoda Kodiaq will be powered by a 2.0-litre, turbo petrol engine, which produces 201bhp and 320Nm torque. This mill comes mated to a seven-speed DSG and an all-wheel drive system.

    Skoda Kodiaq Wheel

    Pictures by Jay Shah

