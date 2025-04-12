2025 Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled: Now in Pictures

Launch on 17 April

Sportline and L&K variants offered

Skoda will launch the second-generation Kodiaq in India on April 17. It will be offered in Sportline and the top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants. We have driven the car, and our first drive impressions and pricing details will go live next week. For now, let's take a look at the details of this SUV through images from its walkaround in Mumbai.

New-gen Skoda Kodiaq Picture Gallery

The 2025 Kodiaq is based on the MQB platform and larger in proportions than the outgoing model. Features up front include a revised front grille, split headlamp setup, L-shaped LED DRLs, and a new bumper.

At the back, the new Kodiaq sports C-shaped tail lights connected by an LED light bar across all variants. While the Sportline variant has a blacked-out grille, black badges, and sporty alloy wheels, the L&K variant gets chrome inserts on the grille, silver badges, and a matching exterior trim.

The L&K variant of the new Skoda Kodiaq also gets a brown leather interior and unique alloy wheels to differentiate it and add to exclusivity.

Inside, the SUV comes with the brand's latest two-spoke steering wheel coupled with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster.

A large 13-inch floating touchscreen takes centre stage. The Kodiaq also gets three-zone automatic climate control.

Other features inlcude heated and ventilated front seats with massage function (L&K trim), 360-degree camera, park assist, and a panoramic sunroof.

Powertrain

In India, the latest iteration of the Skoda Kodiaq will be powered by a 2.0-litre, turbo petrol engine, which produces 201bhp and 320Nm torque. This mill comes mated to a seven-speed DSG and an all-wheel drive system.

Pictures by Jay Shah