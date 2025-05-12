CarWale
    2025 Skoda Kodiaq Deliveries Begin in India

    Ninad Ambre

    • Second-gen SUV recently launched
    • Offered in two variants

    The new Skoda Kodiaq was launched in India last month, and deliveries have begun today. This second-generation SUV is available in Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants, with prices starting at Rs. 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The seven-seater Kodiaq is based on the MQB37 platform and is bigger than the outgoing model. It even gets refreshed looks with a new design language, lighting, revamped interior, and is loaded with new-age features. While the overall equipment remains the same, the L&K variant benefits from massaging seats. Another differentiating factor is that the L&K variant gets dark chrome accents, while the Sportline sports glossy black highlights.

    The second-gen Skoda Kodiaq's drivetrain uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 201bhp and 320Nm. It comes mated to a seven-speed DSG and an all-wheel drive system. Bookings had begun last month, and customers can choose from six colour options. Deliveries are underway, and prospective buyers can book the SUV online or at any authorised Skoda dealership.

