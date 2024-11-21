CarWale
    2025 Renault Duster production version: Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    2025 Renault Duster production version: Now in pictures
    • Right-hand drive version on display
    • Launch in March 2025 globally

    Renault revealed the upcoming new Duster in the right-hand drive guise for the first time at an event in South Africa. Though the carmaker has confirmed that this new-gen Duster will come to India, it will first go on sale in the South African market in March 2025. Take a look at the picture gallery of the production version of this SUV ahead of its arrival in the Indian market.

    Renault New Duster Right Front Three Quarter

    New-gen Renault Duster picture gallery

    Renault New Duster Left Rear Three Quarter

    The upcoming SUV carries forward the design language of the new Dacia Duster. Even the proportions are the same as Dacia's global model already on sale.

    Renault New Duster Grille

    Unlike the Dacia, it sports a 'Renault' badge on the front grille, but has the same styling elements otherwise, be it the headlamps, cladding, silhouette, or tail lamps.

    Renault New Duster Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    This RHD version of the new-gen Duster that was showcased also boasts the interior layout, cabin features, and tech as the global model. The position of the steering wheel is the only difference.

    Renault New Duster Dashboard

    Though it is a big departure from the earlier models in India, the quality of materials, and colour choices aren't worlds apart. More will be clear next year when it’s officially revealed here.

    Renault New Duster Front Row Seats

    Powertrain

    Renault New Duster Steering Wheel

    As for the powertrain and specifications, the international-spec model offers three engine options. This includes a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid. It would be interesting to see which of these are considered for India, though there will be the choice of manual and automatic transmission options.

    Renault New Duster Front Fender
    Renault New Duster Image
    Renault New Duster
    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
