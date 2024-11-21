2025 Renault Duster production version: Now in pictures

Right-hand drive version on display

Launch in March 2025 globally

Renault revealed the upcoming new Duster in the right-hand drive guise for the first time at an event in South Africa. Though the carmaker has confirmed that this new-gen Duster will come to India, it will first go on sale in the South African market in March 2025. Take a look at the picture gallery of the production version of this SUV ahead of its arrival in the Indian market.

New-gen Renault Duster picture gallery

The upcoming SUV carries forward the design language of the new Dacia Duster. Even the proportions are the same as Dacia's global model already on sale.

Unlike the Dacia, it sports a 'Renault' badge on the front grille, but has the same styling elements otherwise, be it the headlamps, cladding, silhouette, or tail lamps.

This RHD version of the new-gen Duster that was showcased also boasts the interior layout, cabin features, and tech as the global model. The position of the steering wheel is the only difference.

Though it is a big departure from the earlier models in India, the quality of materials, and colour choices aren't worlds apart. More will be clear next year when it’s officially revealed here.

Powertrain

As for the powertrain and specifications, the international-spec model offers three engine options. This includes a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill, 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid. It would be interesting to see which of these are considered for India, though there will be the choice of manual and automatic transmission options.