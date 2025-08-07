CarWale
    AD

    2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    4,443 Views
    2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Now in Pictures
    • Special edition makes a comeback
    • Gets cosmetic changes and new features

    Nissan India re-launched the Magnite Kuro Edition, which is based on the facelifted version of the compact SUV, and is now priced at Rs. 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The following images detail the cosmetic changes and new features it gets.

    Nissan Magnite Right Rear Three Quarter

    2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Picture Gallery

    Like the earlier version of the Kuro Edition, the latest iteration features an all-black exterior finished in Onyx Black with silver inserts, and black 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

    Nissan Magnite Front View

    Up front is a Piano Black grille, Resin Black front and rear skid plates, Gloss Black roof rails, and black door handles, completing the all-black look.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    The 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is based on the N-Connecta variant. It boasts an all-black interior with black upholstery and accents.

    Nissan Magnite Front Row Seats

    The Kuro Edition's cabin is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen paired with an Arkamys sound system.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Other features include automatic climate control with rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, i-key auto unlock, and an illuminated glove box.

    Powertrain

    The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is available with the same powertrain options as the standard Magnite. These include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm torque. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT system. On the other hand, there's the slightly more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that churns 99bhp and 152Nm torque (6MT) and 99bhp and 160Nm torque (CVT).

    Nissan Magnite Grille
    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Nissan’s Maruti Grand Vitara Rival Begins Testing in India
     Next 
    Wagon R Achieves 10 Million Global Sales

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Aug
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Renault Kiger Facelift
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Renault Kiger Facelift

    Rs. 6.20 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Sep 2025
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7

    Rs. 35.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    Rs. 49.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.42 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.38 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.13 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.37 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.59 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.10 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.39 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.27 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.11 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Now in Pictures