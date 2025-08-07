2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Now in Pictures

Special edition makes a comeback

Gets cosmetic changes and new features

Nissan India re-launched the Magnite Kuro Edition, which is based on the facelifted version of the compact SUV, and is now priced at Rs. 8.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The following images detail the cosmetic changes and new features it gets.

2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Picture Gallery

Like the earlier version of the Kuro Edition, the latest iteration features an all-black exterior finished in Onyx Black with silver inserts, and black 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Up front is a Piano Black grille, Resin Black front and rear skid plates, Gloss Black roof rails, and black door handles, completing the all-black look.

The 2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is based on the N-Connecta variant. It boasts an all-black interior with black upholstery and accents.

The Kuro Edition's cabin is equipped with a digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen paired with an Arkamys sound system.

Other features include automatic climate control with rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, i-key auto unlock, and an illuminated glove box.

Powertrain

The Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is available with the same powertrain options as the standard Magnite. These include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm torque. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT system. On the other hand, there's the slightly more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that churns 99bhp and 152Nm torque (6MT) and 99bhp and 160Nm torque (CVT).