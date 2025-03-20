2025 MG Comet: What's New?

New features added

Comprehensive BaaS service available

JSW MG Motor India has recently launched the 2025 Comet EV with new features, but no cosmetic changes. This is the carmaker's smallest electric offering that starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 4.99 lakh. However, this is under the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) that excludes the battery pack, available on a subscription basis for Rs. 2.5 per km. Here's what's updated with the EV.

Rejigged Variant Line-up

The 2025 Comet EV is now available in five variants, namely Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. There's also a special edition named Blackstorm edition, which features a 'Starry Black' exterior with dark chrome accents and a black interior.

Mid-spec Variants with New Features

The buyers of the mid-spec Excite and Excite Fast Charge variants now get a rear-view camera and power-folding ORVMs, which are not available in the entry-level Executive version.

Top-spec Variants Get More Equipment

On the other hand, the top-spec Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge variants in addition to all of the equipment, get a four-speaker sound system and faux leatherette seats. The latter will prove useful for buyers, as the light grey interior gets soiled too easily otherwise. Moreover, the Comet EV comes with a 3.3kW AC charger, while the Excite and Exclusive trims can be had with a more powerful 7.4kW AC charger, which can charge the battery from zero to 100 per cent in just 3.5 hours.

Powertrain

There are no mechanical changes, and the Comet EV continues to be powered by the same rear-mounted electric motor. It produces 42bhp and 110Nm torque. It is paired with a 17.3kWh battery pack with a maximum range of 230km on a single charge (MIDC).