    2025 MG Comet: What's New?

    Ninad Ambre

    2025 MG Comet: What's New?
    • New features added
    • Comprehensive BaaS service available

    JSW MG Motor India has recently launched the 2025 Comet EV with new features, but no cosmetic changes. This is the carmaker's smallest electric offering that starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 4.99 lakh. However, this is under the BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) that excludes the battery pack, available on a subscription basis for Rs. 2.5 per km. Here's what's updated with the EV.

    Rejigged Variant Line-up

    The 2025 Comet EV is now available in five variants, namely Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. There's also a special edition named Blackstorm edition, which features a 'Starry Black' exterior with dark chrome accents and a black interior.

    MG Comet EV Car Roof

    Mid-spec Variants with New Features

    The buyers of the mid-spec Excite and Excite Fast Charge variants now get a rear-view camera and power-folding ORVMs, which are not available in the entry-level Executive version.

    Top-spec Variants Get More Equipment

    On the other hand, the top-spec Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge variants in addition to all of the equipment, get a four-speaker sound system and faux leatherette seats. The latter will prove useful for buyers, as the light grey interior gets soiled too easily otherwise. Moreover, the Comet EV comes with a 3.3kW AC charger, while the Excite and Exclusive trims can be had with a more powerful 7.4kW AC charger, which can charge the battery from zero to 100 per cent in just 3.5 hours.

    MG Comet EV Front View

    Powertrain

    There are no mechanical changes, and the Comet EV continues to be powered by the same rear-mounted electric motor. It produces 42bhp and 110Nm torque. It is paired with a 17.3kWh battery pack with a maximum range of 230km on a single charge (MIDC).

    Variant

    BaaS Price (+ Rs. 2.5 per km)

    Price

    Executive

    Rs. 4,99,000

    Rs. 6,99,800

    Excite

    Rs. 6,25,000

    Rs. 8,25,800

    Excite FC

    Rs. 6,77,000

    Rs. 8,77,800

    Exclusive

    Rs. 7,35,000

    Rs. 9,35,800

    Exclusive FC

    Rs. 7,77,000

    Rs. 9,77,800

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Comet EV Gallery

    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.40 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 7.40 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.43 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.40 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.53 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.79 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.41 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.39 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.39 Lakh

