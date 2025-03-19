CarWale
    2025 MG Comet EV Launched: Prices Start at Rs. 4.99 Lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Select variants get an updated feature set
    • Available via BaaS and outright purchase options

    JSW MG Motor India has introduced the MY25 update for the Comet EV, with prices starting at Rs. 4.99 lakh via the BaaS programme (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the updated versions are now open for Rs. 11,000, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

    In its 2025 avatar, the MG Comet is offered in five variants - Executive, Excite, Excite with Fast Charger, Exclusive, and Exclusive with Fast Charger. Coming to the updates, the Excite and Excite FC variants now come equipped with a reverse parking camera and electrically folding Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs). Next up, the Exclusive and Exclusive FC variants are upgraded with leatherette seats and a four-speaker audio system.

    Propelling the 2025 Comet EV is the same 17.3kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor that returns a claimed range of 230km on a single charge. The power output is rated at 41bhp and 110Nm. The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2025 MG Comet EV (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Variant

    BaaS Price

    Standard Price

    Executive

    Rs. 4.99 lakh + Rs. 2.5/km

    Rs. 7 lakh

    Excite

    Rs. 6.25 lakh + Rs. 2.5/km

    Rs.8.26 lakh

    Excite FC

    Rs. 6.77 lakh + Rs. 2.5/km

    Rs. 8.78 lakh

    Exclusive

    Rs. 7.35 lakh + Rs. 2.5/km

    Rs. 9.36 lakh

    Exclusive FC

    Rs. 7.77 lakh + Rs. 2.5/km

    Rs. 9.78 lakh

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
