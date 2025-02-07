2025 MG Astor launched in India at Rs. 10 lakh

Available in five variants

Panoramic sunroof-equipped variant starts at Rs. 12.48 lakh

JSW MG Motor India has launched the MY2025 Astor SUV at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 10 lakh. The updated Hyundai Creta rival is available in five variants, namely, Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

The updated MG Astor gets plenty of cosmetic upgrades and more feature-packed entry-level variants. The Shine variant, which comes packing a panoramic sunroof and six speakers now starts at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 12.48 lakh. Meanwhile, the Select variant gets additional features including six airbags and leatherette seat upholstery.

Other than that, the MG Astor is loaded with a host of features, including ventilated seats, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and a level 2 ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the MG Astor continues with the same 1.5-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2025 MG Astor: