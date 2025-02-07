CarWale
    AD

    2025 MG Astor launched in India at Rs. 10 lakh

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    27,828 Views
    2025 MG Astor launched in India at Rs. 10 lakh
    • Available in five variants
    • Panoramic sunroof-equipped variant starts at Rs. 12.48 lakh

    JSW MG Motor India has launched the MY2025 Astor SUV at a starting ex-showroom cost of Rs. 10 lakh. The updated Hyundai Creta rival is available in five variants, namely, Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

    The updated MG Astor gets plenty of cosmetic upgrades and more feature-packed entry-level variants. The Shine variant, which comes packing a panoramic sunroof and six speakers now starts at an ex-showroom cost of Rs. 12.48 lakh. Meanwhile, the Select variant gets additional features including six airbags and leatherette seat upholstery.

    Other than that, the MG Astor is loaded with a host of features, including ventilated seats, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and a level 2 ADAS suite.

    Mechanically, the MG Astor continues with the same 1.5-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2025 MG Astor:

    Variants

    Ex-showroom prices

    Sprint

    Rs. 10 lakh

    Shine

    Rs. 12.48 lakh

    Select

    Rs. 13.82 lakh

    Select AT

    Rs. 14.85 lakh

    Sharp Pro

    Rs. 15.21 lakh

    Sharp Pro AT

    Rs. 16.49 lakh

    Savvy Pro (Ivory)

    Rs. 17.46 lakh

    Savvy Pro (Sangria Red)

    Rs. 17.56 lakh

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    This is the new entry-level EV from Volkswagen

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Feb
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 11.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Kia Syros
    Kia Syros
    Rs. 9.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Feb
    Lotus Emeya
    Lotus Emeya
    Rs. 2.34 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    Lotus Emira
    Lotus Emira
    Rs. 3.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jan
    BMW iX1 LWB
    BMW iX1 LWB
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Hyundai Creta Electric
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3
    BMW X3
    Rs. 75.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi RS Q8 facelift
    Launching Soon
    Feb 2025
    Audi RS Q8 facelift

    Rs. 2.20 - 2.30 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Feb 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Sealion 7
    BYD Sealion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia facelift
    Skoda Octavia facelift

    Rs. 35.00 - 40.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Audi Q6 e-tron
    Audi Q6 e-tron

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach SL 680

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.50 CroreEstimated Price

    17th Mar 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Astor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 11.70 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 12.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 11.31 Lakh
    PuneRs. 11.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 12.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.29 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 11.98 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 11.52 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.23 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 2025 MG Astor launched in India at Rs. 10 lakh