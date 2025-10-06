CarWale
    2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched at Rs. 8.49 Lakh

    Read in
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    35,902 Views
    2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched at Rs. 8.49 Lakh
    • Return of the iconic SUV
    • Gets new interior upholstery

    The iconic Mahindra Bolero Neo has received a much-anticipated facelift. The SUV, priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh, gets a series of cosmetic and functional upgrades.

    Externally, the Bolero Neo gets a new body-coloured grille, wheel arch cladding, dual-tone ORVMs with electric adjustment, DRLs integrated in the headlight module, 15/16-inch alloys, and dual-tone colourways. There are nine colours on offer: Diamond White, Stealth Black, Pearl White, Rocky Beige, Jeans Blue (new), Concrete Grey (new), Pearl White dual-tone (new), Jeans Blue dual-tone (new), and Concrete Grey dual-tone (new) across five variants, viz. N4, N8, N10, N10 (O), and N11. Interior colourways include Lunar Grey (top-spec) and Mocha Brown.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Feature-wise, the Bolero Neo Facelift gets new upholstery, Bluetooth-enabled music player, keyless entry, front and second row armrests, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via the nine-inch cluster, leatherette upholstery, seven-seat layout, foldable second row, rear wiper and defogger, ISOFIX mounts, ABS and EBD, rear view camera, USB-C ports, and RideFlo tech.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Steering Wheel

    Mechanically, the Bolero Neo is underpinned by the same 1.5L mHawk100 diesel motor, tuned to churn 100bhp and 260Nm. This is an RWD configuration, and the setup is mated to a 5MT system. The SUV has a body-on-frame construction. MTT (Multi Terrain Technology) and cruise control have also been added as a part of the package.

    Here’s a variant-wise price chart:

    Variant

    Price (INR in lakh, ex-showroom)

    Bolero Neo N4

    8.49

    Bolero Neo N8

    9.29

    Bolero Neo N10

    9.79

    Bolero Neo N11

    9.99

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Gallery

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 10.16 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 10.23 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.81 Lakh
    PuneRs. 10.16 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.22 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.42 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 10.15 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.88 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.67 Lakh

