2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched at Rs. 8.49 Lakh

Return of the iconic SUV

Gets new interior upholstery

The iconic Mahindra Bolero Neo has received a much-anticipated facelift. The SUV, priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh, gets a series of cosmetic and functional upgrades.

Externally, the Bolero Neo gets a new body-coloured grille, wheel arch cladding, dual-tone ORVMs with electric adjustment, DRLs integrated in the headlight module, 15/16-inch alloys, and dual-tone colourways. There are nine colours on offer: Diamond White, Stealth Black, Pearl White, Rocky Beige, Jeans Blue (new), Concrete Grey (new), Pearl White dual-tone (new), Jeans Blue dual-tone (new), and Concrete Grey dual-tone (new) across five variants, viz. N4, N8, N10, N10 (O), and N11. Interior colourways include Lunar Grey (top-spec) and Mocha Brown.

Feature-wise, the Bolero Neo Facelift gets new upholstery, Bluetooth-enabled music player, keyless entry, front and second row armrests, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via the nine-inch cluster, leatherette upholstery, seven-seat layout, foldable second row, rear wiper and defogger, ISOFIX mounts, ABS and EBD, rear view camera, USB-C ports, and RideFlo tech.

Mechanically, the Bolero Neo is underpinned by the same 1.5L mHawk100 diesel motor, tuned to churn 100bhp and 260Nm. This is an RWD configuration, and the setup is mated to a 5MT system. The SUV has a body-on-frame construction. MTT (Multi Terrain Technology) and cruise control have also been added as a part of the package.

Here’s a variant-wise price chart: