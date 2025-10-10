2025 Mahindra Bolero Launched: Variants Explained

Prices start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

Offered in four colours and four variants

Mahindra introduced the updated Bolero range in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This update brings along cosmetic revisions and feature enhancements, among others.

The 2025 Bolero continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine, producing 75bhp and 210Nm. This motor sends power to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. It has a standard seating capacity of seven occupants.

In terms of colours, the new Bolero is available in four options – Diamond White, Dsat Silver, Rocky Beige, and Stealth Black. Further, customers can choose from four variants, namely B4, B6, B6(O), and B8. Following are the variant-wise features.

2025 Bolero B4

Black grille

15-inch steel wheels

Spare wheel cover

Side cladding

AC, heater, and demister

Vinyl upholstery

Remote fuel lid opening function

Flip key

Digital cluster

ABS with EBD

Dual airbags

Reverse parking sensors

Seatbelt reminder system

2025 Bolero B6

Wheel caps for steel wheels

Fabric upholstery

Power windows

Central locking

Steering-mounted controls

Type-C charging port

Bottle holder on door trims

Key with remote

2025 Bolero B6(O)

Grille with Chrome bezels

Fog lights

Rear wiper and washer

Driver information system

2025 Bolero B8

15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Leatherette upholstery