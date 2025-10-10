CarWale
    2025 Mahindra Bolero Launched: Variants Explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2025 Mahindra Bolero Launched: Variants Explained
    • Prices start at Rs. 7.99 lakh
    • Offered in four colours and four variants

    Mahindra introduced the updated Bolero range in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This update brings along cosmetic revisions and feature enhancements, among others.

    Mahindra Bolero Left Front Three Quarter

    The 2025 Bolero continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine, producing 75bhp and 210Nm. This motor sends power to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. It has a standard seating capacity of seven occupants.

    Mahindra Bolero Dashboard

    In terms of colours, the new Bolero is available in four options – Diamond White, Dsat Silver, Rocky Beige, and Stealth Black. Further, customers can choose from four variants, namely B4, B6, B6(O), and B8. Following are the variant-wise features.

    2025 Bolero B4

    Black grille

    15-inch steel wheels

    Spare wheel cover

    Side cladding

    AC, heater, and demister

    Vinyl upholstery

    Remote fuel lid opening function

    Flip key

    Digital cluster

    ABS with EBD

    Dual airbags

    Reverse parking sensors

    Seatbelt reminder system

    2025 Bolero B6

    Wheel caps for steel wheels

    Fabric upholstery

    Power windows

    Central locking

    Steering-mounted controls

    Type-C charging port

    Bottle holder on door trims

    Key with remote

    2025 Bolero B6(O)

    Grille with Chrome bezels

    Fog lights

    Rear wiper and washer

    Driver information system

    2025 Bolero B8

    15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Leatherette upholstery

    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
