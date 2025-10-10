2025 Mahindra Bolero Launched: Variants Explained

- Prices start at Rs. 7.99 lakh
- Offered in four colours and four variants
Mahindra introduced the updated Bolero range in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This update brings along cosmetic revisions and feature enhancements, among others.
The 2025 Bolero continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine, producing 75bhp and 210Nm. This motor sends power to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. It has a standard seating capacity of seven occupants.
In terms of colours, the new Bolero is available in four options – Diamond White, Dsat Silver, Rocky Beige, and Stealth Black. Further, customers can choose from four variants, namely B4, B6, B6(O), and B8. Following are the variant-wise features.
2025 Bolero B4
Black grille
15-inch steel wheels
Spare wheel cover
Side cladding
AC, heater, and demister
Vinyl upholstery
Remote fuel lid opening function
Flip key
Digital cluster
ABS with EBD
Dual airbags
Reverse parking sensors
Seatbelt reminder system
2025 Bolero B6
Wheel caps for steel wheels
Fabric upholstery
Power windows
Central locking
Steering-mounted controls
Type-C charging port
Bottle holder on door trims
Key with remote
2025 Bolero B6(O)
Grille with Chrome bezels
Fog lights
Rear wiper and washer
Driver information system
2025 Bolero B8
15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Leatherette upholstery