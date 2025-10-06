CarWale
    2025 Mahindra Bolero Launched at Rs. 7.99 Lakh, gets new B8 Variant

    Jay Shah

    2025 Mahindra Bolero Launched at Rs. 7.99 Lakh, gets new B8 Variant
    • Gets new B8 variant with more features
    • New Stealth Black colour introduced

    Mahindra has updated and launched the 2025 Bolero in India, with a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In its latest avatar, the rugged SUV receives a handful of cosmetic enhancements, fresh set of features, and a new top-spec variant to keep things up to date while retaining its tough, no-nonsense character.

    What’s New on the Outside?

    Mahindra Bolero Right Side View

    The 2025 Bolero sports a subtly refreshed look. It now gets a revised front grille featuring vertical chrome slats, reprofiled bumpers with integrated fog lamps, and new 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Mahindra has also added a new Stealth Black shade to the palette, joining the existing three colour options.

    Feature Additions and New Variant

    Mahindra Bolero Dashboard

    For the first time, the Bolero is available in a B8 variant, which brings several convenience and comfort upgrades. Highlights include a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, new leatherette seat upholstery, Type-C charging ports, and bottle holders on door pads.

    Variant Lineup and Equipment

    The 2025 Bolero is offered in B4, B6, B6 (O), and B8 trims. Cosmetic updates are uniform across all variants, though fog lamps are limited to the top two trims. The audio system, steering-mounted controls, and Type-C ports are offered from the B6 variant onwards, catering to a wider range of buyers.

    Engine, Gearbox, and Mechanicals

    Powering the Bolero is the tried-and-tested 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm torque. The motor sends power to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra has also introduced what it calls ‘RideFlo’ suspension technology, which is essentially a new damper setup aimed at improving ride comfort and overall handling. We’ll share more insights once we test it in real-world conditions.

    A similar update has also been introduced to the Bolero Neo that is priced from Rs. 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

    Here are the variant-wise prices of the 2025 Bolero.

    Variant

    Current Price

    New Price

    B4

    8.79 lakh

    7.99 lakh

    B6

    8.95 lakh

    8.69 lakh

    B6 (O)

    9.78 lakh

    9.09 lakh

    B8

    -

    9.69 lakh

    Mahindra Bolero [2022-2025] Image
    Mahindra Bolero [2022-2025]
