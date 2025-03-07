CarWale
    2025 Lexus LX500d launched in India at Rs. 3 crore; Bookings open

    Desirazu Venkat

    24,132 Views
    2025 Lexus LX500d launched in India at Rs. 3 crore; Bookings open
    • 3.3-litre V6 diesel
    • Level-2 ADAS

    The Lexus LX500d has been launched in India at Rs. 3 crore. It can be had in two variants and can only be had with diesel power. Bookings have opened from today but Lexus has not announced where the car will be delivered to their customers. The overall design and layout remain unchanged, Lexus has added new features including level-2 ADAS.

    New cabin features

    In the cabin, Lexus has added a new seat massager which it says works via a new air bladder-based refresh seat. It has also upgraded the Lexus Connect Technology with an India-specific data communication module to ensure the vehicle remains connected through the internet, enabling a suite of remotely accessible services via smartphones and other devices.

    Level-2 ADAS

    The level-2 ADAS is a first for the LX and comprises features like a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, lane trace assist, blind spot monitoring, safe exit assist, lane departure assist, automatic high beam and adaptive high beam System.

    Diesel power only

    The LX 500d comes with a 3.3L V6 diesel engine that produces 304bhp and 700Nm with a top speed of 210kmph. The only transmission on offer is s 10-speed AT and 4WD as standard with the entire kit lifted straight from the Toyota Land Cruiser.

    LX 500d Overtrail

    Lexus India is committed to supporting a wide range of outdoor lifestyles for guests and bridging the gap between the comforts of luxury mobility and the allure of the outdoors. Based on this commitment, Lexus has introduced the new LX 500d Overtrail featuring exclusive features and unique interior and exterior colour options stroking the adventurous spirit.

    The Overtrail grade is equipped with a specially designed black radiator grille and matte grey aluminium wheels. Furthermore, various components including fog lamp covers, roof rails, door mouldings, wheel arch mouldings, door handles, and outer mirrors are matched in black and dark tones and built to endure tough conditions.

    Lexus LX Right Front Three Quarter

    Overtrail Khaki interior colour is enhanced with a unique Overtrail Monolith colour theme. The primary section of the seat upholstery and the door trim feature Monolith, complemented by Ash Open Pore Sumi Black ornamentation which together create a refined and sophisticated off-road atmosphere that embodies the essence of Lexus. “Moon Desert,' a special colour exclusive to the Overtrail grade, enhanced by metallic shading to accentuate its three-dimensional quality, reflecting the premium feel characteristic of a Lexus. Alongside the standard centre differential lock included in all grades, the Overtrail grade also comes with front and rear differential locks geared for enhanced off-road performance.

    Official statement

    Expressing his views on the announcement, Mr. Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice-President, Lexus India said 'For many years, the LX has been completely reimagined to elevate the drive to unprecedented heights. The vehicle exemplifies our unwavering dedication to delivering unrivalled dominance in luxury and performance. Upholding our core values, the LX 500d is a testament to our commitment to multipath way approach and reimagining the future of mobility.”

    Prices (ex-showroom)

    Lexus LX500d Urban- Rs. 3 crore

    Lexus LX500d Overtrail- Rs. 3.21 crore

    Lexus LX Image
    Lexus LX
    Rs. 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Is This The Tata Altroz Facelift?

