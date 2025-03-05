CarWale
    2025 Kia Carens Facelift: What to Expect

    Ninad Ambre

    2025 Kia Carens Facelift: What to Expect
    • Will get a panoramic sunroof
    • Top-spec variants to get ADAS

    Introduction

    The Kia Carens facelift has been spied testing time and again in India, and is expected to launch soon. Though the carmaker hasn't revealed the refreshed MPV, test mules have revealed the changes beneath the camouflage. Here's all we can expect from the 2025 Carens.

    Exterior

    The overall silhouette of the upcoming Carens remains the same, hinting that the overall proportions are identical to its existing version. The car, still wrapped in camouflage, reveals that the MPV's new styling will be in line with the brand's latest design language. This includes 'Starmap' LED elements for the triangle-shaped headlights, and even the taillamps with an interconnecting LED strip. These will be paired with revised bumpers and new alloy wheels, giving the car a revised fascia and an updated rear section.

    Interior

    Inside, the latest spy images suggest that a panoramic sunroof will be available in top-spec variants. That said, the lower versions will still get an optional single-pane sunroof. Most interestingly, ADAS will be a part of the updated Carens' equipment list, as a sensor module for the system was noticed at the top of the test mule's windshield. Moreover, we can expect the Carens to borrow features from the recently launched Syros SUV. This includes a 30-inch Trinity panoramic display, dual 12.3-inch displays, additional five-inch touchscreen for climate control, front and rear ventilated seats, dashcam, and a 360-degree camera.

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, the Kia Carens facelift is expected to retain the current powertrain options. These include the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines, paired either with manual or automatic gearboxes.

    Launch Timeline and Price

    The Kia Carens facelift’s India launch is expected to happen in the second half of 2025. Though Kia has not yet officially confirmed the launch date, we can expect some teasers to be released soon. Also, given the increase in features and addition of ADAS, we can expect the top-spec variants to be priced slightly higher than the existing variants. However, we also expect the prices of the other variants to remain unchanged, ultimately giving the prospective buyer a wide array of options to choose from.

    Kia Carens Facelift Image
    Kia Carens Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 21.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
