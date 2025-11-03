2025 Hyundai Venue N Line and Venue to be Launched in India Tomorrow

Bookings open for Rs. 25,000

New Venue gains a six-speed automatic option

In less than 24 hours, Hyundai will reveal the prices of the new Venue and new Venue N Line. Both models, currently in their second generation, bring a host of changes inside and out, with the standard variant also getting a new automatic gearbox.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Venue will be offered with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.2-litre NA petrol motors. The updated range of transmissions includes a six-speed torque converter automatic, seven-speed DCT, six-speed manual, and five-speed manual units.

Changes to the exterior design of the 2025 Hyundai Venue range include fresh front and rear bumpers, new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, revised lighting equipment, new grille, and a tailgate-mounted LED light bar. The colour palette has been rejigged too, and you can read about it on our website.

The interior of the new-gen Hyundai Venue and new Venue N Line will boast dual 12.3-inch curved screens (one each for the touchscreen unit and driver’s display), Level 2 ADAS, fresh three-spoke steering wheel, new centre console, OTA updates, wireless charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. The standard version will get a dual-tone black and beige upholstery, while the N Line will feature an all-black theme with red highlights.