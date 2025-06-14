2025 Hyundai Alcazar Updated: What's new?

Diesel version gets a panoramic sunroof

Petrol DCT offered in Prestige variant

Hyundai has recently updated the Alcazar lineup with three new variants. The carmaker has introduced the 'Corporate' series with the diesel model (available with both MT and AT versions). Then, there's a new petrol automatic variant. Let's delve into the details of what all these variants bring to the table, and what customers benefit from.

Features in the Corporate Variant

The Alcazar Corporate variant is equipped with quad-beam LED headlamps, sequential LED turn signals, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. This variant also gets features such as a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charger, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Safety Equipment in the Corporate Variant

In terms of the safety features offered in the new 'Corporate' variant, the SUV boasts six airbags, ESC, Hill Start Assist, and Vehicle Stability Management.

Powertrain Options

The new 'Corporate' variant is powered by the brand's 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 114bhp and 250Nm torque. This mill comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission system.

New Petrol DCT Variant

Hyundai has also launched a new Prestige Petrol DCT variant. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns 158bhp and 253Nm torque, and comes mated to a seven-speed DCT. Prospective buyers now get another choice of an automatic seven-seater.

Ex-showroom Prices for New Variants

Corporate 7S Diesel MT - Rs. 17,86,700

Corporate 7S Diesel AT - Rs. 19,28,700

Prestige 7S Petrol DCT – Rs. 18,63,700