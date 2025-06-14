CarWale
    AD

    2025 Hyundai Alcazar Updated: What's new?

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    33,256 Views
    2025 Hyundai Alcazar Updated: What's new?
    • Diesel version gets a panoramic sunroof
    • Petrol DCT offered in Prestige variant

    Hyundai has recently updated the Alcazar lineup with three new variants. The carmaker has introduced the 'Corporate' series with the diesel model (available with both MT and AT versions). Then, there's a new petrol automatic variant. Let's delve into the details of what all these variants bring to the table, and what customers benefit from.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Features in the Corporate Variant

    The Alcazar Corporate variant is equipped with quad-beam LED headlamps, sequential LED turn signals, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. This variant also gets features such as a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charger, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    Safety Equipment in the Corporate Variant

    In terms of the safety features offered in the new 'Corporate' variant, the SUV boasts six airbags, ESC, Hill Start Assist, and Vehicle Stability Management.

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift Rear View

    Powertrain Options

    The new 'Corporate' variant is powered by the brand's 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 114bhp and 250Nm torque. This mill comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission system.

    New Petrol DCT Variant

    Hyundai has also launched a new Prestige Petrol DCT variant. It is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns 158bhp and 253Nm torque, and comes mated to a seven-speed DCT. Prospective buyers now get another choice of an automatic seven-seater.

    Hyundai Alcazar Dashboard

    Ex-showroom Prices for New Variants

    Corporate 7S Diesel MT - Rs. 17,86,700

    Corporate 7S Diesel AT - Rs. 19,28,700

    Prestige 7S Petrol DCT – Rs. 18,63,700

    Hyundai Alcazar Front View
    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    MG ZS EV Becomes Affordable by up to Rs. 6.14 lakh!

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 21.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 53.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Launching Soon
    Jun 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.21 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.77 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 18.49 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.47 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.77 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 18.48 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.55 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 18.65 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 17.43 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.95 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 2025 Hyundai Alcazar Updated: What's new?