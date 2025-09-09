2025 Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition: Now in Pictures

Based on the top-spec Signature variant

Offered only as a seven-seater

Hyundai recently launched the Alcazar Knight Edition at Rs. 21.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It's the sixth Hyundai model to get the Knight Edition treatment. Based on the top-spec Signature trim, it's available with petrol and diesel engines, but only offered in a seven-seater configuration. Here is a picture gallery.

2025 Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition Picture Gallery

The Alcazar Knight Edition features an all-black exterior theme. Its interior also follows a dark scheme, complementing the exterior appearance.

There's a blacked-out treatment on its alloy wheels, skid plates, and the side sill garnish. The roof rails and ORVMs are also finished in black for a cohesive look.

Look closely, and you'll notice that it features red brake callipers and matte black Hyundai logos. It also sports a distinctive Knight Edition emblem for added exclusivity.

As mentioned earlier, the interior features an all-black finish but with contrasting brass accents. It also gets new metal pedals for an added premium feel.

Powertrain

The Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition is available in two automatic variants. This includes a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 160bhp and 253Nm torque, and comes mated to a seven-speed DCT. There’s also a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 116bhp and 250Nm torque, and is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.