    2025 Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition: Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    2025 Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition: Now in Pictures
    • Based on the top-spec Signature variant
    • Offered only as a seven-seater

    Hyundai recently launched the Alcazar Knight Edition at Rs. 21.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It's the sixth Hyundai model to get the Knight Edition treatment. Based on the top-spec Signature trim, it's available with petrol and diesel engines, but only offered in a seven-seater configuration. Here is a picture gallery.

    2025 Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition Picture Gallery

    The Alcazar Knight Edition features an all-black exterior theme. Its interior also follows a dark scheme, complementing the exterior appearance.

    Hyundai Alcazar Grille

    There's a blacked-out treatment on its alloy wheels, skid plates, and the side sill garnish. The roof rails and ORVMs are also finished in black for a cohesive look.

    Hyundai Alcazar Dashboard

    Look closely, and you'll notice that it features red brake callipers and matte black Hyundai logos. It also sports a distinctive Knight Edition emblem for added exclusivity.

    Hyundai Alcazar Front Row Seats

    As mentioned earlier, the interior features an all-black finish but with contrasting brass accents. It also gets new metal pedals for an added premium feel.

    Hyundai Alcazar Pedals/Foot Controls

    Powertrain

    The Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition is available in two automatic variants. This includes a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine producing 160bhp and 253Nm torque, and comes mated to a seven-speed DCT. There’s also a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 116bhp and 250Nm torque, and is mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.47 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.15 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.85 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.86 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.15 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.98 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.97 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 18.00 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.82 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.36 Lakh

