    2025 Citroen C3X Launched: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    39,215 Views
    2025 Citroen C3X Launched: Now in Pictures
    • Gets exclusive badging
    • New features added

    Citroen India has unveiled its revamped C3X range, which is a part of the 'Citroen 2.0 – Shift Into the New' strategy. The updated compact SUV boasts 15 new features and segment-first technologies, starting at a competitive price of Rs. 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a picture gallery detailing all the changes.

    2025 Citroen C3X Picture Gallery

    Bookings for the C3X are now open, with deliveries set to begin in the first week of September. The C3X is offered in five monotone and two dual-tone exterior colours, along with three interior themes.

    Citroen C3 Rear Badge

    The C3X now comes equipped with advanced features like proxi-sense passive entry, cruise control with speed limiter, and an optional Halo 360-degree camera with seven viewing modes.

    Citroen C3 Dashboard

    Other notable additions include auto-dimming IRVM, full LED lighting, and a rear USB Type-C fast charger.

    Citroen C3 Infotainment System

    Inside, the cabin features a 'metropolitan' leatherette-wrapped instrument panel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

    Citroen C3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Safety features have been enhanced with six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, and more. The C3X retains its good cabin space and a 315-litre boot, while these new features add to the buyer's delight.

    Powertrain

    The Citroen C3X is powered by two engine options, including 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines, mated to either manual or automatic transmission systems. Delivering up to a claimed 19.3kmpl mileage, the C3X accelerates from zero to 100kmph in under 10 seconds.

    Citroen C3 Left Front Three Quarter
    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 5.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen C3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 5.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 8.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen C3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.24 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.48 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 5.90 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.24 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.38 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 5.98 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.35 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.20 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

