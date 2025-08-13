2025 Citroen C3X Launched: Now in Pictures

Gets exclusive badging

New features added

Citroen India has unveiled its revamped C3X range, which is a part of the 'Citroen 2.0 – Shift Into the New' strategy. The updated compact SUV boasts 15 new features and segment-first technologies, starting at a competitive price of Rs. 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Here's a picture gallery detailing all the changes.

2025 Citroen C3X Picture Gallery

Bookings for the C3X are now open, with deliveries set to begin in the first week of September. The C3X is offered in five monotone and two dual-tone exterior colours, along with three interior themes.

The C3X now comes equipped with advanced features like proxi-sense passive entry, cruise control with speed limiter, and an optional Halo 360-degree camera with seven viewing modes.

Other notable additions include auto-dimming IRVM, full LED lighting, and a rear USB Type-C fast charger.

Inside, the cabin features a 'metropolitan' leatherette-wrapped instrument panel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety features have been enhanced with six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, and more. The C3X retains its good cabin space and a 315-litre boot, while these new features add to the buyer's delight.

Powertrain

The Citroen C3X is powered by two engine options, including 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines, mated to either manual or automatic transmission systems. Delivering up to a claimed 19.3kmpl mileage, the C3X accelerates from zero to 100kmph in under 10 seconds.