    2025 Citroen C3 CNG Launched: Top 5 Things to Know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    27,778 Views
    2025 Citroen C3 CNG Launched: Top 5 Things to Know
    • Retrofitted CNG kit
    • Costs Rs. 93,000 more

    Citroen India has recently launched a CNG version of the C3 hatchback in India. However, it is introduced as a retrofitment. Here are top five things to know.

    1. Price

    The retrofitted CNG kit for the C3 is available for an additional price of Rs. 93,000 across all authorised Citroen dealerships.

    2. Tested?

    According to the carmaker, the Lovato CNG kit is factory-tested and calibrated to ensure a refined drive quality and optimal efficiency.

    3. Mileage

    Citroen claims that this C3 CNG will deliver an efficiency of 28.1km/kg. While this is a claimed figure and not a tested one, it roughly translates to a running cost of Rs. 2.66 per kilometre.

    Left Side View

    4. Warranty

    The standalone kit comes with a three-year or 1,00,000km warranty provided by the dealer.

    5. Mechanical Changes

    The carmaker says that the new CNG system is integrated in the car without compromising the boot space. Besides, the spare wheel also remains accessible. For convenience, the CNG nozzle is integrated within the petrol filler port. Citroen has also equipped the CNG version with specially tuned rear shock absorbers with reinforced springs and an anti-roll bar.

    Powertrain Options

    The CNG retrofitment for the C3 hatchback is exclusively available with the 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine. It is offered in four variants — Live, Feel, Feel (O), and Shine.

    Exterior Rear Badge
    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 6.23 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
