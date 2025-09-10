2025 Citroen Basalt X: Now in Pictures

Based on top-spec models

Gets new features for added appeal

Citroen has given the Basalt its 'X' treatment, which is a darker theme with additional equipment inside, and a badge to set it apart. The Basalt X starts at Rs. 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom) and retains the same petrol engines as before. Here's a picture gallery showcasing all changes.

2025 Citroen Basalt X Picture Gallery

Exterior highlights include new LED strips on the grille, and a ‘Basalt X’ badge at the rear. There are no other changes to its design or exterior appearance.

However, inside the Basalt X's cabin, is a dual-tone black and tan interior with ambient lighting. All other equipment from the top-spec Basalt is carried over to the Basalt X.

But then, the Basalt X buyers benefit from some new features such as ventilated seats, cruise control, and a push button start-stop system. Then, the safety factor has been bolstered with a 360-degree camera and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Powertrain

The Basalt X remains mechanically identical to the standard Basalt. There is an entry-level 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, and it comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Then, there is another 1.2-litre unit, but a turbo-petrol mill, churning 109bhp and up to 205Nm torque. This can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.