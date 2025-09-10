CarWale
    AD

    2025 Citroen Basalt X: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    29,269 Views
    2025 Citroen Basalt X: Now in Pictures
    • Based on top-spec models
    • Gets new features for added appeal

    Citroen has given the Basalt its 'X' treatment, which is a darker theme with additional equipment inside, and a badge to set it apart. The Basalt X starts at Rs. 11.63 lakh (ex-showroom) and retains the same petrol engines as before. Here's a picture gallery showcasing all changes.

    Citroen Basalt X Left Rear Three Quarter

    2025 Citroen Basalt X Picture Gallery

    Exterior highlights include new LED strips on the grille, and a ‘Basalt X’ badge at the rear. There are no other changes to its design or exterior appearance.

    Citroen Basalt X Dashboard

    However, inside the Basalt X's cabin, is a dual-tone black and tan interior with ambient lighting. All other equipment from the top-spec Basalt is carried over to the Basalt X.

    Citroen Basalt X Second Row Seats

    But then, the Basalt X buyers benefit from some new features such as ventilated seats, cruise control, and a push button start-stop system. Then, the safety factor has been bolstered with a 360-degree camera and an auto-dimming IRVM.

    Citroen Basalt X Car Roof

    Powertrain

    The Basalt X remains mechanically identical to the standard Basalt. There is an entry-level 1.2-litre NA petrol engine producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, and it comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Then, there is another 1.2-litre unit, but a turbo-petrol mill, churning 109bhp and up to 205Nm torque. This can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

    Citroen Basalt X Left Front Three Quarter
    Citroen Basalt X Image
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Jeep SUVs Now Cost Rs. 4.8 Lakh Less!
     Next 
    GST 2.0 Effect: Toyota Fortuner, Legender, And Other Model Prices Slashed by up to Rs. 3.49 Lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen Basalt X Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 67.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman JCW
    MINI Countryman JCW

    Rs. 50.00 - 52.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025
    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Jaguar E-Pace
    Jaguar E-Pace

    Rs. 71.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 3
    Vinfast VF 3

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 4.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen Basalt X Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.02 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.25 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.73 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.02 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.47 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.17 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.92 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.68 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    85372 Views
    493 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 2025 Citroen Basalt X: Now in Pictures