2025 Citroen Basalt X: All You Need to Know

New top-of-the-line model

Gets new features

Citroen recently announced the prices for the Basalt X, which is now the top-spec trim of the coupe SUV. Prices start at Rs. 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and it's available in three variants named You, Plus, and Max. Here's all you need to know about the new car.

X Treatment

The Basalt X is similar to the C3 X that was launched last month. The car comes with an updated interior with a new two-tone tan and black upholstery and bronze trim. Then, of course, an ‘X’ emblem outside.

New Features

The Basalt X comes loaded with a plethora of features including ventilated front seats, cruise control, and an optional 360-degree camera. The car also gets an engine start-stop button, keyless entry, ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Innovation

The Basalt X gets 'Cara', a new in-car voice assistant, which can perform several tasks. This includes vehicle health status updates, traffic and route optimisation, calling and SOS, and even real-time flight tracking.

Powertrain

Citroen has powered the Basalt X with the same engine options as the standard version. Lower variants get the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed gearbox, while the Plus and top-spec Max variants are powered by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Prices

The ex-showroom prices of the Citroen Basalt X are as follows:

You 1.2L Petrol – Rs. 7,95,000

Plus 1.2L Petrol – Rs. 9,42,000

Plus 1.2L Turbo – Rs. 10,82,000

Plus 1.2L Turbo AT – Rs. 12,07,000

Max 1.2L Turbo – Rs. 11,62,500

Max 1.2L Turbo AT – Rs. 12,89,500