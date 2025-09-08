CarWale
    AD

    2025 Citroen Basalt X: All You Need to Know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    6,716 Views
    2025 Citroen Basalt X: All You Need to Know
    • New top-of-the-line model
    • Gets new features

    Citroen recently announced the prices for the Basalt X, which is now the top-spec trim of the coupe SUV. Prices start at Rs. 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and it's available in three variants named You, Plus, and Max. Here's all you need to know about the new car.

    X Treatment

    The Basalt X is similar to the C3 X that was launched last month. The car comes with an updated interior with a new two-tone tan and black upholstery and bronze trim. Then, of course, an ‘X’ emblem outside.

    New Features

    The Basalt X comes loaded with a plethora of features including ventilated front seats, cruise control, and an optional 360-degree camera. The car also gets an engine start-stop button, keyless entry, ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

    Citroen Basalt X Left Rear Three Quarter

    Innovation

    The Basalt X gets 'Cara', a new in-car voice assistant, which can perform several tasks. This includes vehicle health status updates, traffic and route optimisation, calling and SOS, and even real-time flight tracking.

    Powertrain

    Citroen has powered the Basalt X with the same engine options as the standard version. Lower variants get the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed gearbox, while the Plus and top-spec Max variants are powered by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

    Prices

    The ex-showroom prices of the Citroen Basalt X are as follows:

    You 1.2L Petrol – Rs. 7,95,000

    Plus 1.2L Petrol – Rs. 9,42,000

    Plus 1.2L Turbo – Rs. 10,82,000

    Plus 1.2L Turbo AT – Rs. 12,07,000

    Max 1.2L Turbo – Rs. 11,62,500

    Max 1.2L Turbo AT – Rs. 12,89,500

    Citroen Basalt X Right Rear Three Quarter
    Citroen Basalt X Image
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Tata Cars Now Become Affordable by up to Rs. 1.55 Lakh
     Next 
    GST 2.0 Benefits: Hyundai Car Prices in India Come Down by up to Rs. 2.4 Lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Citroen Basalt X Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 67.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman JCW
    MINI Countryman JCW

    Rs. 50.00 - 52.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025
    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Jaguar E-Pace
    Jaguar E-Pace

    Rs. 71.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 3
    Vinfast VF 3

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • citroen-cars
    • other brands
    Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs. 4.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Aircross
    Rs. 8.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Citroen-Cars

    Citroen Basalt X Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.02 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.25 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.73 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.02 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.23 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.47 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.17 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.92 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.68 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    youtube-icon
    Top 7-Seater Cars Under 15 Lakh to Buy in 2025!
    By CarWale Team10 Jun 2025
    85372 Views
    493 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 2025 Citroen Basalt X: All You Need to Know