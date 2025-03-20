CarWale
    2025 BMW 3 Series LWB to Get a Diesel Engine

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2025 BMW 3 Series LWB to Get a Diesel Engine
    • MY25 version was launched earlier this month
    • New diesel version offered in Standard and Pro variants

    Earlier this month, BMW launched the MY25 iteration of the 3 Series LWB. This update was initially offered only with the petrol version. The fresh update also brings in a new model name, which was formerly given the 3 Series Gran Limousine moniker. It will soon get a diesel version too.

    BMW 3 Series LWB Left Front Three Quarter

    BMW has announced the diesel engine option for the 3 Series LWB, with prices starting at Rs. 62 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants called 320Ld M Sport and 320Ld M Sport Pro, they source power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine, generating 188bhp and 400Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Although the model has been listed on the official website, deliveries are slated to begin later.

    For 2025, the new 3 Series LWB comes equipped with new LED headlamps and DRLs, curved 14.9-inch touchscreen unit, powered and ventilated front seats, ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, six airbags, and a multi-zone climate control system.

    BMW 3 Series LWB Left Front Three Quarter

    The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo unit, sending power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The power output of 255bhp and 400Nm translates into a zero to 100kmph sprint of 6.2 seconds.

    BMW 3 Series LWB Image
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
