CarWale
    AD

    2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launch: What to Expect

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    32,174 Views
    2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launch: What to Expect
    • Launch on 17 July
    • Facelifted sedan

    BMW has recently begun accepting pre-bookings for the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. We had the opportunity to drive it, and our first drive review impressions are now live. Here's everything that you can expect from the soon-to-be-launched sedan.

    Exterior

    The new 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a redesigned front end with a low-set kidney grille. This grille now includes an illuminated frame, and the headlights have been updated to re-profiled LED units. Riding on a new set of alloy wheels, the new model carries forward the familiar coupe-like design with a short tail section. However, the rear now features new LED taillamps.

    Interior Dashboard

    Interior

    Inside its cabin, the sedan boasts a new curved touchscreen infotainment system running BMW’s latest OS9 software. The car also gets a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system, and a wireless charger, among many other features. However, the gesture-controlled functions have been removed in favour of more practical additions like Level 2 ADAS.

    Powertrain

    The upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe will be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. This unit produces 154bhp and 230Nm torque, and comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

    Launch Timeline

    BMW India will officially launch the 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe on 17 July. This is the same time when the variant-wise prices will also be announced. Stay tuned for further updates.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Image
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Launched: Variants Explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Coupes
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4
    BMW M4
    Rs. 1.56 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche 911
    Porsche 911
    Rs. 2.11 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 1.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M8
    BMW M8
    Rs. 2.44 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Lamborghini Revuelto
    Rs. 8.89 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 1.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    1st Aug
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    25th Jul
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Jul
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    21st Jul
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jul
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jul
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4Matic Plus

    Rs. 80.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jul
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 5 Series
    BMW 5 Series
    Rs. 74.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 55.71 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 57.94 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 54.22 Lakh
    PuneRs. 55.71 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 57.93 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 51.43 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 58.89 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 54.18 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 53.32 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    youtube-icon
    Best 7 Cars in India 2022: CarWale Wrapped
    By CarWale Team04 Jan 2023
    151264 Views
    577 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launch: What to Expect