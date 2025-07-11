2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launch: What to Expect

Launch on 17 July

Facelifted sedan

BMW has recently begun accepting pre-bookings for the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. We had the opportunity to drive it, and our first drive review impressions are now live. Here's everything that you can expect from the soon-to-be-launched sedan.

Exterior

The new 2 Series Gran Coupe sports a redesigned front end with a low-set kidney grille. This grille now includes an illuminated frame, and the headlights have been updated to re-profiled LED units. Riding on a new set of alloy wheels, the new model carries forward the familiar coupe-like design with a short tail section. However, the rear now features new LED taillamps.

Interior

Inside its cabin, the sedan boasts a new curved touchscreen infotainment system running BMW’s latest OS9 software. The car also gets a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system, and a wireless charger, among many other features. However, the gesture-controlled functions have been removed in favour of more practical additions like Level 2 ADAS.

Powertrain

The upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe will be powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. This unit produces 154bhp and 230Nm torque, and comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Launch Timeline

BMW India will officially launch the 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe on 17 July. This is the same time when the variant-wise prices will also be announced. Stay tuned for further updates.