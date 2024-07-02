2024 Nissan X-Trail teased again ahead of launch

Kodiaq-competitor coming soon

Will be imported as a CBU model

Nissan is gearing up to launch the X-Trail in India and has released a new teaser. This is the fourth-generation X-Trail that has been on sale in the international market since 2021.

It is said that the X-Trail will be offered with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This mill produces 201bhp of power and 305Nm of torque. It will come mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). However, it will be interesting to see whether Nissan offers AWD and considers bringing the X-Trail e-Power hybrid showcased earlier in India. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors one on each axle.

The teaser also hints that there will be no cosmetic changes. It will be imported as a completely built unit (CBU). Upon launch, the SUV will primarily go up against the Skoda Kodiaq, which is also due for an update.