CarWale
    2024 Kia Carnival driven: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    18,730 Views
    2024 Kia Carnival driven: Now in pictures
    • Boasts new design and features
    • Top-spec Limousine variant driven

    If a luxurious, convenient, and comfortable travel experience is anything to go by, the new Kia Carnival focuses exactly on that. The carmaker recently launched the latest model of this MPV in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 63.9 lakh. We drove the car in Bangalore for a first-hand experience and here's a picture gallery detailing the vehicle.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    New Kia Carnival picture gallery

    One doesn't want a car in this day and age that is boxy like a mini-van. Thankfully, the 2024 Carnival has a great design. It looks proportionate despite the slab-like elements.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    A big departure from its older generation, the new Carnival has undergone a complete redesign. It is bigger than the outgoing model, more modern, and looks more like an SUV than an MPV now.

    Front View

    It has an imposing road presence with a large, intricately detailed grille flanked by striking L-shaped LED DRLs. These seamlessly integrate with the vertically stacked LED headlamps.

    Kia Carnival Right Side View

    On the side, a deep character line runs along the length of the vehicle and the new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels complement the Carnival’s modern look.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    In the front row, the dashboard is dominated by a sleek, dual 12.3-inch display setup that integrates the infotainment system and the digital driver’s display seamlessly.

    Dashboard

    What matters the most in this car is the rear-seat experience. The second row gets captain seats which elevate the comfort to another level.

    Kia Carnival Sliding Rear Door

    Moreover, when it comes to safety, Kia has equipped the 2024 Carnival with a comprehensive suite of safety features along with ADAS.

    Head-Up Display (HUD)

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, the 2024 Kia Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is the only powertrain option for the Indian market. The engine produces a robust 190bhp and 441Nm of torque, providing ample power be it for city driving or long highway journeys. This mill comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    Rs. 63.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia Carnival Gallery

