2024 Honda Amaze launched: Now in pictures

Dzire-rival gets refreshed styling

Gets new features including ADAS

Honda Car India has launched the third-generation Amaze in India starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh. While the compact sedan segment looked to have slowed down due to the SUV craze, Maruti's refreshed Dzire and the new Amaze have pumped in new vigour. Let's take a look at what all changes this sedan has got. Here's its picture gallery from its launch in Delhi.

2024 Honda Amaze picture gallery

Regarding changes outside, the front looks like the Elevate with the hexagonal grille and rectangular headlamps. These are all LED units in the top-spec version.

Then, there are these plastic surrounds for the fog lamps, again LED units. There's no radar sensor visible here as it gets camera-based driving assistance features.

Moving on to the side, the Amaze never looked like an afterthought or an extended boot on the Brio. It always looked proportionate and continues to do so with a strong shoulder line.

Though the silhouette remains the same, the 2024 Amaze now rides on 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which are again a bit similar to its elder sibling — the City.

At the back, the rear design is like the City which is a good thing because the elder sibling is quite likable. Then, the tail lamps are similar with new LED internals and a smooth rear bumper.

Step inside and you find things are new. In fact, it boasts elements from the Elevate like a floating infotainment screen, steering wheel, instrument cluster, and even the air-con controls.

However, the trims or the panels get different textures for obviously bringing in that differentiation. The car also gets ambient lighting LED strips on the dashboard.

Speaking of the seating layout, there's not a big change as the seats remain to be fabric upholstery with no sunroof or ventilated seats to speak of.

Offered in three variants such as V, VX, and ZX, the top-of-the-line ZX variant gets LED headlamps and taillights, rear AC vents, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a wireless charger.

Unlike the Dzire which gets a sunroof, the new Amaze still continues to get a bigger 416 litre boot space which has been the USP of this car.

Also, on the safety front, the car gets six airbags, a Honda Lane watch camera, and ADAS. Yes, that's a segment-first and packs in many features as a part of the driving-assist tech.

Powertrain

This new iteration of the Amaze continues to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the outgoing model. It will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox as standard and buyers also have an automatic CVT option. There's no word about a CNG option as an official offering.