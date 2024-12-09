CarWale
    2024 Honda Amaze accessories revealed

    Ninad Ambre

    2024 Honda Amaze accessories revealed
    • Official accessories displayed
    • Different packages offered

    Honda Cars India recently launched the third-generation Amaze and displayed various accessories for it. These are called 'Outclass' accessories and can be bought individually or as a package as well.

    Prospective buyers get to choose from three packages — basic kit, signature, and utility. The good thing is customers can choose to pick the equipment they want or can get all the packages as well. The signature package bundles in various chrome embellishments while the utility package packs in protective equipment. On the other hand, the basic kit includes an armrest, floor mats, keychain, emergency hammer, and a microfibre cloth.

    Apart from the aforementioned packages, Honda is also offering many other accessories like an ambient lighting, seat covers, illuminated sill plates, parking sensors, and a trunk spoiler amongst many others. The carmaker is providing a wide variety to choose from and offer a nice personalisation touch to Amaze buyers right from the day of the car’s launch.

    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
