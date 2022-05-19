2023 BMW X6 spotted testing at the Green Hell

A full-body camouflaged prototype of the BMW X6 was recently spotted at the Nurburgring racetrack, indicating a long-due mid-life update for the crossover. The German carmaker is reportedly readying the X6 facelift for its worldwide debut later in 2022 or early next year.

If the spy photographs are to go by, one of the most significant updates to the X6 will be in the form of a new fascia. For instance, the prototype model clearly shows a new sleek design for headlamps and ‘inverted L-shaped’ daytime running lights, which appear to be the same unit as on the newly unveiled 3 Series.

It is likely to get a more angular and slightly wider grille and reshaped sportier front bumper. The rear could receive mildly redesigned taillights and bumper too. In addition, BMW is expected to outfit the coupe with new alloy wheels.

Although the exterior updates appear usual for a mid-cycle facelift, the most notable change is expected in the cabin. As seen in the iX, i4, and now, the new 3 Series, the BMW Curved Display with the iDrive 8 will most probably make its way to the new X6. As a result, the X6 will come with a new minimal dashboard and could even feature a new drive selector. That said, BMW is likely to retain the iconic iDrive rotary controller and a few switches on the centre console.

Rumour has it that BMW is working on its B58 3.0-litre straight-six engine to make the most out of it. In fact, the new version may produce around 365bhp. This will mostly be followed by the new high-performance X6 M that could retain the 4.4-litre V8 mill.