CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2023 BMW X6 spotted testing at the Green Hell

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    340 Views
    2023 BMW X6 spotted testing at the Green Hell

    A full-body camouflaged prototype of the BMW X6 was recently spotted at the Nurburgring racetrack, indicating a long-due mid-life update for the crossover. The German carmaker is reportedly readying the X6 facelift for its worldwide debut later in 2022 or early next year.

    BMW X6 Right Side View

    If the spy photographs are to go by, one of the most significant updates to the X6 will be in the form of a new fascia. For instance, the prototype model clearly shows a new sleek design for headlamps and ‘inverted L-shaped’ daytime running lights, which appear to be the same unit as on the newly unveiled 3 Series.

    It is likely to get a more angular and slightly wider grille and reshaped sportier front bumper. The rear could receive mildly redesigned taillights and bumper too. In addition, BMW is expected to outfit the coupe with new alloy wheels.

    BMW X6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Although the exterior updates appear usual for a mid-cycle facelift, the most notable change is expected in the cabin. As seen in the iX, i4, and now, the new 3 Series, the BMW Curved Display with the iDrive 8 will most probably make its way to the new X6. As a result, the X6 will come with a new minimal dashboard and could even feature a new drive selector. That said, BMW is likely to retain the iconic iDrive rotary controller and a few switches on the centre console.

    BMW X6 Rear View

    Rumour has it that BMW is working on its B58 3.0-litre straight-six engine to make the most out of it. In fact, the new version may produce around 365bhp. This will mostly be followed by the new high-performance X6 M that could retain the 4.4-litre V8 mill.

    BMW X6 Image
    BMW X6
    ₹ 1.04 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Mahindra Scorpio to debut in India on 20 June
     Next 
    Mahindra partners with Volkswagen for MEB electric vehicle components

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X6 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2262 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Meridian
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.24 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.32 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.21 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.24 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.25 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.23 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.28 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.17 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.16 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2262 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 BMW X6 spotted testing at the Green Hell