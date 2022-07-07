CarWale
    2023 BMW X6 M facelift spied at Nürburgring with minimal camouflage

    Gajanan Kashikar

    2023 BMW X6 M facelift spied at Nürburgring with minimal camouflage

    A few weeks ago, the fully-body camouflaged BMW X6 facelift was spotted at the Green Hell. Recently, our spy photographers, for the first time, caught a glimpse of the high-performance prototype model of the BMW X6 M at the Nürburgring, with hardly any camouflage. That said, the German carmaker is expected to showcase the souped-up X6 M facelift shortly after the world premiere of the standard X6 by the end of this year or early in 2023.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    First up, the upcoming third-generation X6 M facelift could continue with the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 mill married to an eight-speed M automatic transmission. It is also believed that BMW might offer a tweaked version of this engine, which was introduced with the all-new M5 CS. Either way, the new X6 M is highly unlikely to ditch the V8 powertrain.

    Front View

    Regarding the power, the outgoing X6 M generates 599bhp in the standard version and 617bhp in the X6 M Competition guise. On the other hand, the tweaked BMW M V8 in the M5 CS has gained 9bhp with the total power output rated at 626bhp. Upon arrival, it will rival the likes of Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupé, Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé, and the Audi RSQ8.

    Right Side View

    The X6 M is expected to carry almost similar design language as the upcoming X6. However, for a sportier appearance, it will get plenty of M-specific exterior parts, such as a redesigned front bumper with larger air intakes, M alloy wheels, reshaped rear bumper with a diffuser, M signature outside rear-view mirrors, and so on.

    Rear View

    On the inside, it is most likely to feature a fresh look, especially an overhauled and minimalist dashboard with the BMW Curved Display setup with iDrive OS 8. This unit comprises a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch central information hub. Besides this, BMW could also offer a redesigned centre console. Moreover, BMW M will bestow the high-performance SUV with a slew of M gadgets.

