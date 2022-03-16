2022 Toyota Glanza launched: Why should you buy?

The Japanese automaker, Toyota has launched the 2022 Glanza in the country at a starting price of Rs 6.39 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated model has been introduced with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. In addition to the G and V variants, the 2022 Toyota Glanza is available in two new variants – E and S.

Read below to learn more about the reasons to buy the new Glanza.

What’s good about it?

The updated Toyota Glanza is offered in more variant options to meet individual needs. The hatchback offers Toyota i-Connect app with over 45 plus features. The vehicle gets dual-tone interiors, steering-mounted audio control with push start, nine-inch Smart Playcast, auto electrochromic IRVM, cruise control, rear AC vents, auto AC, UV protect glass, and more. In terms of safety, the new Glanza offers up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, VSC, ISOFIX, and hill hold control.

What’s not so good?

A majority of new car features are limited to the top-spec G and V variants. The newly added E and S variants are offered with a set of 15-inch steel wheels, while the higher variants get 16-inch alloy wheels.

Best variant to buy?

The top-spec V variant is a good option to buy as it comes loaded with advanced features such as Head Up Display (HUD), 360-degree camera, auto IRVM, cruise control, Arkamys sound system, LED DRLs, and nine-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. As for customers on a budget, the S variant is a decent option to consider and is also available in both manual and AMT options.

Specification

Petrol

1.2-litre, four-cylinder with ISS – 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

Five-speed manual (returns 22.35kmpl) and AMT (22.94kmpl)

Did you know?

The Toyota Glanza attracts a standard warranty of up to three years or one 1,00,000 kilometres, whichever comes earlier. The company offers an extended warranty for up to five years or 2,20,00kms.