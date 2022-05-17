CarWale
    2022 Renault Kiger — Top ten feature highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    207 Views
    Renault India recently launched the refreshed Kiger in India with an enhanced cosmetic appeal and some new features. Let's take a look at the top ten of these on this subcompact SUV.

    1. New body colour

    Apart from the standard colour palette, the French carmaker has introduced a new dual-tone colour scheme — Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof.

    Renault Kiger Left Front Three Quarter

    2. Turbo badging

    The turbo variants of the car even get a ‘Turbo’ badge on the door claddings.

    Renault Kiger Right Rear Three Quarter

    3. Revised front bumper

    To add to the aesthetic appeal in the front, the compact SUV gets a new silver-coloured skid plate for the front bumper.

    Renault Kiger Front Bumper

    4. Red accents in alloys

    These new red wheel hub caps are a minor change, but add a nice touch to the 2022 Renault Kiger.

    Renault Kiger Wheel

    5. Chrome accent

    Moreover, there's a subtle chrome garnish on the tailgate, given the demand for chrome by many buyers.

    Renault Kiger Dashboard

    6. Red dashboard

    Now, the interior layout and design of this 2022 version remain the same as the 2021 version, but the grey inlay is now adorned in red. 

    7. Red stitching in seats

    Similarly, the fabric seats now get red stitching to add a little spunk to the black interior.

    Renault Kiger Dashboard

    8. Cruise control

    Another significant upgrade inside comes in the form of cruise control.

    Renault Kiger USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    9. Wireless charging

    Then, there's a wireless smartphone charger as well. This, of course, will be offered as standard only on the top-spec trims.

    Renault Kiger Infotainment System

    10. Air filter

    In addition to the aforementioned features, the 2022 Kiger also gets a PM2.5 atmospheric filter as standard across the range.

    Renault Kiger Image
    Renault Kiger
    ₹ 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
