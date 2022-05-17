2022 Renault Kiger — Top ten feature highlights

Renault India recently launched the refreshed Kiger in India with an enhanced cosmetic appeal and some new features. Let's take a look at the top ten of these on this subcompact SUV.

1. New body colour

Apart from the standard colour palette, the French carmaker has introduced a new dual-tone colour scheme — Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof.

2. Turbo badging

The turbo variants of the car even get a ‘Turbo’ badge on the door claddings.

3. Revised front bumper

To add to the aesthetic appeal in the front, the compact SUV gets a new silver-coloured skid plate for the front bumper.

4. Red accents in alloys

These new red wheel hub caps are a minor change, but add a nice touch to the 2022 Renault Kiger.

5. Chrome accent

Moreover, there's a subtle chrome garnish on the tailgate, given the demand for chrome by many buyers.

6. Red dashboard

Now, the interior layout and design of this 2022 version remain the same as the 2021 version, but the grey inlay is now adorned in red.

7. Red stitching in seats

Similarly, the fabric seats now get red stitching to add a little spunk to the black interior.

8. Cruise control

Another significant upgrade inside comes in the form of cruise control.

9. Wireless charging

Then, there's a wireless smartphone charger as well. This, of course, will be offered as standard only on the top-spec trims.

10. Air filter

In addition to the aforementioned features, the 2022 Kiger also gets a PM2.5 atmospheric filter as standard across the range.