2022 Renault Kiger — Top 5 accessories

Renault recently launched the updated Kiger in India with some cosmetic changes and added features. Still, one can further choose to personalise their new compact SUV through the official accessories available. These can be had as a bundled package or bought individually. We take a look at the top five of them.

1. Chrome accents

We Indians love shiny things on our cars which explains the chrome elements available with almost every car. Still, if that's not all, one can prep up the Kiger in a wide variety of chrome accessories to add to the bling. These range from the front bumper, grille, windows, side moulding, and the rear bumper to the tailgate.

2. Alloy wheel inserts

Another cosmetic change that one can bring to the new Kiger is in the form of these alloy wheels inserts. One can have these in the exact shade of their car's body colour.

3. Side body cladding

Due to the chrome bar, one might think this is another cosmetic accessory. However, consider the black side body cladding which will help in avoiding any direct damage to the paint.

4. Mud-flaps

Now, mud-flaps might seem to be a puny thing but are a very practical accessory among Renault's extensive list of accessories. In fact, I recommend Kiger owners should get this as an essential accessory along with 3D floor mats.

5. Armrest console organiser

The Kiger's centre console has a nice deep tunnel which can be used to store many things, especially as it is a covered one. Now, Renault is also offering an organiser to keep things tidy including your wallet and phone along with cup holders.