2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza CNG spotted ahead of India launch

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is due for India launch on 30 June 2022. Ahead of its official launch, the CNG version of the upcoming model has been spied in the country. It is to be seen if Maruti Suzuki will introduce the CNG version alongside the regular variants at the time of launch. This Indian automaker is well established with a strong CNG product lineup, therefore it won’t be too long before the updated Vitara Brezza gets a CNG option down the line.

Mechanically, the upcoming CNG version of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. However, the power output in the CNG mode is likely to be lower as compared to the regular version. Further, the CNG version will get a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

As seen in the spy shots, the 2022 Vitara Brezza will get a redesigned fascia that features a twin-slat gloss-black grille and redesigned headlamp cluster with LED DRLs. The compact SUV will get redesigned alloy wheels and bold cladding around the vehicle. The rear section is highlighted by tweaked LED taillights and a large ‘Brezza’ lettering across the boot lid.

In terms of features, the 2022 Vitara Brezza will offer a free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, sunroof, push start/stop button, automatic climate control, and more. To read about what to expect from the updated Vitara Brezza, click here.

Photo source - IMH