    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto – What we know so far

    Nikhil Puthran

    The new Maruti Suzuki Alto is due for launch in India on 18 August. Ahead of its official launch, details on the upcoming model were leaked on the internet over the last few days. The 2022 model will debut with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Further, the new model will be available in seven variant options such as Standard, LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), VXi+, and VXi+ (O). 

    Read below to learn more about the new Maruti Suzuki Alto –

    Exterior 

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto Left Front Three Quarter

    The upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto is underpinned by the new Heartect platform and will be bigger in dimensions as compared to the current model. The hatchback will be available in six monotone colour options like Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold. The fascia will feature a lower-mounted front grille, fender-mounted turn indicators, bigger halogen headlamps, new wheel caps, and squared tail lamps. 

    Interior 

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto Dashboard

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will offer a revised interior layout with an all-black theme and a floating touchscreen infotainment in the centre with vertical silver inserts on both sides. Further, the new model is expected to get redesigned steering wheel and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the vehicle will get revised upholstery for freshness. 

    Engine

    Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Alto will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to both five-speed manual and AGS (commonly known as AMT) options. 

    More details about the new model will be known closer to its launch. The new model will compete against the likes of the Renault Kwid

