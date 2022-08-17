CarWale
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be launched in India tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    5,708 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to be launched in India tomorrow

    - The Maruti Alto K10 will be powered by the brand's 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor

    - The model is expected to be offered in seven variants

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Alto K10 in the country tomorrow. The carmaker commenced bookings of the model for an amount of Rs 11,000 earlier this month. The 2022 Alto K10, which is now based on the brand’s Heartect platform, will be sold alongside the Alto 800.

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, as the name suggests, will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder K10 petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the front wheels via a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit.

    In terms of exterior design, the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets an all-new design compared to its predecessor. Up-front, the model features a large single-piece grille, a new bumper, and sweptback halogen headlamps. The model misses out on fog lights. On either side, it receives fender-mounted indicators and black steel wheels with silver wheel covers. At the rear, the hatchback gets a new bumper, an integrated spoiler, squared tail lights, and a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Inside, the next-gen Maruti Alto K10, which has already begun arriving at local dealerships, will come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a black interior theme with silver accents, and steering-mounted controls. The model will be available in seven variants.

    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10
    ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
