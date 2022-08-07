CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    2022 Maruti Brezza: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    11 Views
    2022 Maruti Brezza: Now in pictures

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the popular names in the compact SUV segment. Back in 2020, Maruti discontinued the diesel engine option across its product lineup with the BS6 update. This was also when the Vitara Brezza facelift marked its debut with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Fast forward to 2022, the Vitara moniker has been dropped and what we have here is the all-new Brezza.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine Shot

    The engine powering the new Maruti Brezza is basically the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine from before but with two injectors per cylinder, dual variable valve timing and a higher compression ratio. All of these changes have been made so that this engine can breathe better and be more efficient at normal operating RPMs.  

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of outright performance, the new K15C engine makes 102bhp but because it’s naturally aspirated it doesn’t make as much torque as the turbo engines that you get in cars like the Hyundai Venue or even the Nissan Magnite. At 136Nm, the torque is just about adequate for everyday driving. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza 360-Degree Camera Control

    Inside you get a wireless charging pad, fast charging USB ports, ambient lighting, paddle shifters for the automatic version, 360-degree view cameras and a heads up display. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Sunroof/Moonroof

    For the first time in any Maruti car, an electric sunroof has been added to the new Brezza. It isn't a panoramic sunroof though and in the Brezza's defence, all of its rivals come with similarly sized units.   

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Head-Up Display (HUD)

    The HUD unit is the same that we have seen in all premium Maruti models launched this year. It's very comprehensive and can be retracted up with the press of a button on the right hand side of the steering column. 

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Closed Boot/Trunk

    The new Brezza has a boot space of 328 litres. In comparison, the Venue is rated at 350-litres and the Sonet has 392-litres. The Kiger's boot is currently the biggest in this segment offering 405-litres of boot space  

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Hyundai Tucson prices to be announced soon
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi CNG: Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5207 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    Land Rover Discovery Sport

    ₹ 71.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.32 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.60 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.81 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.18 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5207 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Brezza: Now in pictures