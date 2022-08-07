2022 Maruti Brezza: Now in pictures

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the popular names in the compact SUV segment. Back in 2020, Maruti discontinued the diesel engine option across its product lineup with the BS6 update. This was also when the Vitara Brezza facelift marked its debut with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Fast forward to 2022, the Vitara moniker has been dropped and what we have here is the all-new Brezza.

The engine powering the new Maruti Brezza is basically the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine from before but with two injectors per cylinder, dual variable valve timing and a higher compression ratio. All of these changes have been made so that this engine can breathe better and be more efficient at normal operating RPMs.

In terms of outright performance, the new K15C engine makes 102bhp but because it’s naturally aspirated it doesn’t make as much torque as the turbo engines that you get in cars like the Hyundai Venue or even the Nissan Magnite. At 136Nm, the torque is just about adequate for everyday driving.

Inside you get a wireless charging pad, fast charging USB ports, ambient lighting, paddle shifters for the automatic version, 360-degree view cameras and a heads up display.

For the first time in any Maruti car, an electric sunroof has been added to the new Brezza. It isn't a panoramic sunroof though and in the Brezza's defence, all of its rivals come with similarly sized units.

The HUD unit is the same that we have seen in all premium Maruti models launched this year. It's very comprehensive and can be retracted up with the press of a button on the right hand side of the steering column.

The new Brezza has a boot space of 328 litres. In comparison, the Venue is rated at 350-litres and the Sonet has 392-litres. The Kiger's boot is currently the biggest in this segment offering 405-litres of boot space