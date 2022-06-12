2022 Hyundai Venue to get reclining rear seats

- To be offered with a digital instrument cluster and three drive modes

- Will get over 60 connected car features

The new Hyundai Venue is all set to be launched later this week. Ahead of the scheduled launch, the carmaker has released several teaser videos of the new features that will be offered with the refreshed compact SUV. Let us know more about them.

The first teaser confirms a two-step reclining function for the rear seats. While the Venue also boasted 60:40 split rear seats with an armrest, the reclining function is a first in the segment. Besides this, the updated touchscreen infotainment system will support 10 regional languages. Further, the BlueLink telematics will offer over 60 connected car features like geo fencing, remote engine start/stop, remote ac on/off, over-the-air updates, and more.

The official images released by Hyundai India reveal a new front fascia with a bigger front grille, reprofiled bumpers, new alloy wheels, and split LED tail lamps adjoined by a light stripe. Inside, the cabin will benefit from a new four-spoke steering wheel, a digital driver’s display, three drive modes, and new upholstery.

Hyundai India will continue to offer the same set of powertrain options for the Venue. This means buyers will have plenty of options, that is, a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. For more details on the technical specifications of the Hyundai Venue, click here.