2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India; prices start at Rs 27.70 lakh

- Fourth-gen Tucson debuts in India

- Bookings open for an amount of Rs 50,000

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 27.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new SUV commenced last month for an amount of Rs 50,000. The model is available in two variants across seven colour options.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is offered in two variants including Platinum and Signature. Customers can choose from five mono tone colours including Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Amazon Grey, as well as two dual-tone colours, Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Polar White with Phantom Black roof.

On the outside, the new Hyundai Tucson gets an all-new design with a dark chrome front grille and integrated LED DRLs, LED headlamps mounted in a triangular cluster on either side of the new bumper, contrast-coloured skid plates, new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, an integrated spoiler that hides the rear windshield, toothy design for the LED tail lights, rear Hyundai logo on the windshield, and an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid.

The interiors of the fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink connectivity, ventilated and heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, ADAS, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, drive modes, multi-terrain modes, electrically-adjustable front seats, and a powered tail-gate with height adjustment.

The Hyundai Tucson is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former, which is paired with a six-speed automatic unit, produces 154bhp and 192Nm of torque, while the latter, which sends power to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic unit, is tuned to produce 184bhp and 416Nm of torque. A 4WD system will be limited to the top-spec diesel variant of the SUV.