    2022 Audi Q3 — All you need to know

    Ninad Ambre

    2022 Audi Q3 — All you need to know

    Introduction

    Audi is prepping up to launch the new-gen Q3 in India. The carmaker, with its portfolio-revamp plan, has recently launched the A8L and the new Q3 will also be introduced to take up the fight against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40, and the BMW X1. Here's all you need to know about the new Q3.

    Exterior

    The design of the Audi Q3's global model clearly portrays that the car takes inspiration from its larger sibling — the Q8. The front features matrix LED headlights with DRLs and an octagon-shaped grille that gets eight vertical chrome slats. This SUV now has a sloping roofline, rides on multi-spoke alloys, and sports LED tail lamps.

    Interior

    Inside, we expect the new-gen Q3 to boast a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Additionally, there will also be a 360-degree parking camera among many other features.

    Engine and gearbox

    Globally, the Audi Q3's powertrain options include a 2.0-litre diesel engine, a 148bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in two states of tune — 187bhp and 227bhp. The India-spec Q3 model will get the 187bhp, 320Nm 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit. It comes mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Timeline and Price

    The carmaker recently announced that it has opened bookings for the new Q3. It also stated that customers will be offered a standard warranty of five years and that the first 500 bookings will also get a three-year/50,000km service package. We expected the launch in India next month while being offered in two trims — Premium Plus and Technology. Prospective buyers can book this SUV online on the brand’s official website at a booking amount of Rs 2 lakh. Deliveries for the new Audi Q3 are likely to begin towards the end of 2022.

    Audi New Q3 Left Front Three Quarter
    Audi New Q3 Image
    Audi New Q3
    ₹ 40.00 - 50.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
