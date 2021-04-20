2021 Volkswagen Polo spied with minimal camouflage ahead of global unveiling

- Features a full-width LED lightbar

- Will get a bigger and updated touchscreen infotainment system

Volkswagen teased the updated Polo hatchback yesterday ahead of officially unveiling it on 22 April. This time around, ahead of its official unveiling, the updated Polo has been spied with minimal camouflage in Europe. As seen in the images, the fresh design elements in the silver-coloured test mule have been smartly taped. However, the full-width LED lightbar in the teaser can now be seen in the production-ready model.

As seen in the images, the updated Volkswagen Polo has retained most of the elements from the current generation model. It is believed that the upcoming model might be based on the MQB AO IN platform. In an effort to offer a Golf-like experience, the company has adopted a full-width LED lightbar that runs across the redesigned grille. At the rear, the vehicle will get tweaked LED tail lights that replicate the design of those found in the bigger Golf.

As for the interior, the vehicle will get a bigger and updated infotainment system with the latest connectivity features. It will also get a fully digital instrument cluster along with driver-assistance systems and level-2 semi-autonomous system for selective markets.

Mechanically, the engine range is expected to remain unchanged in the European market. In the international market, the top-spec GTI model will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine in manual and DSG transmission options. At the time of India debut, the engine options are likely to remain same as the current line-up.

More details will be known during its global digital unveiling on 22 April.

Photo Source: CS