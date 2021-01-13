2021 Toyota Fortuner accessories detailed

- Rear occupants can opt for an add-on wireless charging

- Accessories can be purchased from all Toyota dealerships across the country

The Toyota Fortuner received its mid-life facelift last week with a handful of cosmetic changes and feature additions on the inside. To read more about the new model, click here. Now, if you plan on buying the new butch, the Japanese car manufacturer has listed an array of accessories one can choose to personalise their purchase.

To heighten the macho stance of the Fortuner, one can opt for chrome inserts which are available for the headlamp units, license plate area, and on the door visors. The silver side-cladding for the lower portion of the doors with the name inscription gives additional protection to the exterior body panels of the car. Another piece of fancy accessory is the welcome lamps on the front doors which illuminate the ‘Fortuner’ name on the ground. The emblem on the bonnet edge also adds to the overall appeal of the car.

On the inside, the Fortuner’s cabin can be customised with wireless charging for the second-row passengers. Customers can also opt for a Tyre-Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) as an add-on which sums up as a handy and useful addition. Toyota is also offering two sets of floor mats which can be had in rubber or in fabric. However, the new Fortuner misses out on an air purifier which is offered even in the lower segments.

Notably, the Fortuner is also available with a top-spec Legender variant which is offered with a single 2.8-litre diesel engine paired to an automatic transmission powering the front wheels. The Legender distinguishes itself from the Standard model with exterior highlights such as quad-LED headlamps with integrated waterfall-type LED DRLs, 18-inch machine cut alloy wheels, and kick sensor for the tail gate. The interior is finished in dual-tone black and maroon colour theme, new black dials for the instrument cluster, wireless charging, and ambient lighting. To know the differences between the Standard and the Legender trim, click here.