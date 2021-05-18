2021 Skoda Octavia: What to expect?

Skoda India will be bringing in the latest iteration of the Octavia luxury sedan in the coming months. The production of the fourth-generation has already commenced last month at the brand’s facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. This being a generation change, the Octavia will get a redesigned exterior styling and a cabin developed from scratch.

The new Octavia is likely to grow in proportions and sports the latest design language of the brand. The front apron wears the butterfly-shaped grille with vertical slats that are now sleeker than on the previous model. The sharp headlamp units are all LED and get daytime running lights as standard. The tail lamps are redesigned as well and the boot is garnished by the wide-running ‘Skoda’ branding.

The cabin of the sedan is also expected to be revamped that is designed to give a cockpit-like experience. The most eye-catching inclusion is the two-spoke steering wheel as seen on the recently launched Superb. Apart from that, an all-digital instrument cluster and a floating infotainment system will dominate the new multi-level dashboard. The Octavia will come packed with ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging, leather upholstery, and two-zone climate control. Skoda is also likely to include a host of safety and connected car tech features to enable it to rival the Koreans.

Under the long sloping bonnet, the diesel powertrain will be swapped for a 2.0-litre TSI motor along with the butter-smooth seven-speed DSG unit. We also expect the sedan to be offered with a top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) along with a new Lava Blue exterior colour shade.

With the Toyota Corolla Altis taken off the shelf and the Honda Civic discontinued a few months back, the Hyundai Elantra will be the sole competitor to the upcoming Octavia.