CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift revealed globally

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    3,960 Views
    2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift revealed globally

    - Offered in a top RS spec

    - Available with petrol and diesel powertrains

    Skoda has taken the wraps off the updated Kodiaq SUV. The three-row SUV from the Czech carmaker now gets a sharpened fascia and a revamped cabin. Also available in a top of the line, RS trim, the Kodiaq is offered in two diesel and three petrol powertrains.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Up front, the Kodiaq gets a redesigned front grille in the signature butterfly shape with larger vertical slats giving it a strong and bold personality. While the LED headlights are standard across the range, one can also opt for full LED matrix headlights. Skoda has kept the overall silhouette unchanged which, in our opinion, is a good thing as the sharp lines and creases still look modern. Coming to the rear, the split LED tail lamps features a new design and are sharper than the earlier ones. The Kodiaq can be had with 17 to 20-inch alloy wheels. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the Kodiaq RS gets a special gloss black treatment on the radiator grille, roof rails, ORVM caps, rear diffuser, and ‘RS’ badging on the front and rear. The sporty front and rear bumpers, 20-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels along with a full-width reflector at the rear are limited only to the RS trim. On the inside, the three-spoke leather steering with paddle shifters, red stitching on the dashboard, door pads and sport seats, and ‘RS’ labelling on the seats and steering add a touch of personalisation.

    Dashboard

    The Kodiaq is to be offered in Style, Ambition, Sportline, L&K, and RS variants. The colour combinations on each of the trims are different and can be personalised. Other updates in the cabin include a two-spoke steering wheel (three-spoke for Sportline and RS variants), ambient lighting, 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and front perforated leather seats with ventilation and massage function. Skoda also offers a CANTON sound system, a 10.25-inch driver’s display with four different layouts, and Crew Protect Assist as an option on the new model. 

    Engine Shot

    There are multiple powertrain options on the Kodiaq. The 2.0-litre oil burner can be had with a front-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive. The former makes 147bhp while the latter generates 197bhp. The seven-speed DSG unit is common for both engines. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with Active Cylinder Technology puts out 147bhp sending power to the front wheels and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 2.0-litre petrol is available with two states of tune – 188bhp and 241bhp, of which the latter debuts on the RS-spec trim. 

    The Kodiaq made its debut in 2016 and this is the first upgrade the SUV has received. The new Kodiaq will be available in India too, however, the timeline has not been confirmed by the automaker yet. 

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Front View
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Image
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Skoda
    • Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    • Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai aiming to break into the premium SUV market with Alcazar
     Next 
    Tata Nexon EV reports strong demand for XZ Plus LUX and XZ Plus variants

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Rapid TSI

    Skoda Rapid TSI

    ₹ 7.80 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift revealed globally