2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift revealed globally

Skoda has taken the wraps off the updated Kodiaq SUV. The three-row SUV from the Czech carmaker now gets a sharpened fascia and a revamped cabin. Also available in a top of the line, RS trim, the Kodiaq is offered in two diesel and three petrol powertrains.

Up front, the Kodiaq gets a redesigned front grille in the signature butterfly shape with larger vertical slats giving it a strong and bold personality. While the LED headlights are standard across the range, one can also opt for full LED matrix headlights. Skoda has kept the overall silhouette unchanged which, in our opinion, is a good thing as the sharp lines and creases still look modern. Coming to the rear, the split LED tail lamps features a new design and are sharper than the earlier ones. The Kodiaq can be had with 17 to 20-inch alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, the Kodiaq RS gets a special gloss black treatment on the radiator grille, roof rails, ORVM caps, rear diffuser, and ‘RS’ badging on the front and rear. The sporty front and rear bumpers, 20-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels along with a full-width reflector at the rear are limited only to the RS trim. On the inside, the three-spoke leather steering with paddle shifters, red stitching on the dashboard, door pads and sport seats, and ‘RS’ labelling on the seats and steering add a touch of personalisation.

The Kodiaq is to be offered in Style, Ambition, Sportline, L&K, and RS variants. The colour combinations on each of the trims are different and can be personalised. Other updates in the cabin include a two-spoke steering wheel (three-spoke for Sportline and RS variants), ambient lighting, 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and front perforated leather seats with ventilation and massage function. Skoda also offers a CANTON sound system, a 10.25-inch driver’s display with four different layouts, and Crew Protect Assist as an option on the new model.

There are multiple powertrain options on the Kodiaq. The 2.0-litre oil burner can be had with a front-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive. The former makes 147bhp while the latter generates 197bhp. The seven-speed DSG unit is common for both engines. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine with Active Cylinder Technology puts out 147bhp sending power to the front wheels and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 2.0-litre petrol is available with two states of tune – 188bhp and 241bhp, of which the latter debuts on the RS-spec trim.

The Kodiaq made its debut in 2016 and this is the first upgrade the SUV has received. The new Kodiaq will be available in India too, however, the timeline has not been confirmed by the automaker yet.