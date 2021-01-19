2021 MG Hector interior accessories detailed

MG recently launched the Hector facelift alongside the Hector Plus seven-seat model on 7 January, 2021. The Hector has been around for 15 months and MG has refreshed the looks of its mid-size SUV along with a handful of new features. Previously, we gave you details of the exterior accessories which are on offer for the 2021 Hector and you can read about it here. This time, we have compiled the particulars of the interior add-ons you can choose for the five-seat SUV.
To begin with, one can choose from a range of PVC and carpet floor mats for the cabin floor as well as the boot. These mats are also available in different colours and designs to suit one’s taste. Apart from the wireless charging point on the centre console, one can opt for an additional wireless charger, a car coat hanger, an air purifier, and an air humidifier. The rear passengers can be pampered with a set of cushion sets, laptop tray, tablet holder, rear-seat entertainment unit, and even a portable car refrigerator!
The driver can avail from a variety of steering covers which are offered in an array of colours and patterns. Also on offer are three types of seat covers – quilt design in black and white stitching, black and red colour piping, and a plain black perforated design. Sunshades can also be bought for all four windows which help in maintaining optimum car temperature inside the car.
The price-wise list of all the interior accessories is listed below.
3D Mat (Cabin + Boot) – Rs 4,458
Cabin Designer Floor Mat – Red and Black – Rs 2,446
Cabin Designer Floor Mat – Light Grey and Black – Rs 2,446
Cabin Carpet Floor Mat Set – Grey and Black – Rs 3,428
Cabin Carpet Floor Mat Set – Black and Red – Rs 3,105
Air Purifier – Rs 2,449
Air Humidifier – Rs 1,199
Mobile Holder Circular – Rs 999
Rear Seat Entertainment Unit – Rs 27,999
Adjustable Head Rest – Rs 2,799
Lower Back Cushion Memory Foam – Rs 1,299
Wireless Charger (Pocket Type) – Rs 4,083
Dog Latch – Rs 614
Shoe Box – Rs 499
Portable Coffee maker – Rs 9,071
Baby Mirror – Rs 2,709
Car Refrigerator – Rs 22,634
Trunk Organiser – Rs 1,480
Anti-Slip Mat – Rs 193
Laptop Tray – Rs 6,733
Car Coat Hanger – Rs 2,939
Cushion Set – Rs 2,288
Tablet Holder – Rs 2,674
Steering Wheel Cover – Entire Range– Rs 497
Pet Protection Cover for Rear Seat – Rs 528
Seat Cover – Entire range – Rs 8,523
Illuminated Cup Holder – Rs 2,037
USB Mobile Charging Cable – Rs 242
Screen Guard – Rs 499
Car Frame Acrylic God / Goddess – Rs 296
Perfume Aqua Breeze – Rs 338
Carpet Boot Mat – Black and Red – Rs 1,721
Carpet Boot Mat – Grey and Black – Rs 1,721
Sunshades – Rs 2,761
Tissue Box – Rs 775
4 Port 7A Car USB Adapter – Rs 934
Trash Bin – Rs 582
High-Speed multi-charger – Rs 1,842
High-Speed dual charger – Rs 1,608
Portable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner – Rs 4,308