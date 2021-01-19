CarWale
    2021 MG Hector interior accessories detailed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    4,791 Views
    MG recently launched the Hector facelift alongside the Hector Plus seven-seat model on 7 January, 2021. The Hector has been around for 15 months and MG has refreshed the looks of its mid-size SUV along with a handful of new features. Previously, we gave you details of the exterior accessories which are on offer for the 2021 Hector and you can read about it here. This time, we have compiled the particulars of the interior add-ons you can choose for the five-seat SUV. 

    MG Hector Front View

    To begin with, one can choose from a range of PVC and carpet floor mats for the cabin floor as well as the boot. These mats are also available in different colours and designs to suit one’s taste. Apart from the wireless charging point on the centre console, one can opt for an additional wireless charger, a car coat hanger, an air purifier, and an air humidifier. The rear passengers can be pampered with a set of cushion sets, laptop tray, tablet holder, rear-seat entertainment unit, and even a portable car refrigerator!

    MG Hector Steering Wheel

    The driver can avail from a variety of steering covers which are offered in an array of colours and patterns. Also on offer are three types of seat covers – quilt design in black and white stitching, black and red colour piping, and a plain black perforated design. Sunshades can also be bought for all four windows which help in maintaining optimum car temperature inside the car.

    MG Hector Front Row Seats

    The price-wise list of all the interior accessories is listed below.

    3D Mat (Cabin + Boot) – Rs 4,458

    Cabin Designer Floor Mat – Red and Black – Rs 2,446

    Cabin Designer Floor Mat – Light Grey and Black – Rs 2,446

    Cabin Carpet Floor Mat Set – Grey and Black – Rs 3,428

    Cabin Carpet Floor Mat Set – Black and Red – Rs 3,105

    Air Purifier – Rs 2,449

    Air Humidifier – Rs 1,199

    Mobile Holder Circular – Rs 999

    Rear Seat Entertainment Unit – Rs 27,999

    Adjustable Head Rest – Rs 2,799

    Lower Back Cushion Memory Foam – Rs 1,299

    Wireless Charger (Pocket Type) – Rs 4,083

    Dog Latch – Rs 614

    Shoe Box – Rs 499

    Portable Coffee maker – Rs 9,071

    Baby Mirror – Rs 2,709

    Car Refrigerator – Rs 22,634

    Trunk Organiser – Rs 1,480

    Anti-Slip Mat – Rs 193

    Laptop Tray – Rs 6,733

    Car Coat Hanger – Rs 2,939

    Cushion Set – Rs 2,288

    Tablet Holder – Rs 2,674

    Steering Wheel Cover – Entire Range– Rs 497

    Pet Protection Cover for Rear Seat – Rs 528

    Seat Cover – Entire range – Rs 8,523

    Illuminated Cup Holder – Rs 2,037

    USB Mobile Charging Cable – Rs 242

    Screen Guard – Rs 499

    Car Frame Acrylic God / Goddess – Rs 296

    Perfume Aqua Breeze – Rs 338

    Carpet Boot Mat – Black and Red – Rs 1,721

    Carpet Boot Mat – Grey and Black – Rs 1,721

    Sunshades – Rs 2,761

    Tissue Box – Rs 775

    4 Port 7A Car USB Adapter – Rs 934

    Trash Bin – Rs 582

    High-Speed multi-charger – Rs 1,842

    High-Speed dual charger – Rs 1,608

    Portable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner – Rs 4,308

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • MG Hector
    • Hector
