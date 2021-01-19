2021 MG Hector interior accessories detailed

MG recently launched the Hector facelift alongside the Hector Plus seven-seat model on 7 January, 2021. The Hector has been around for 15 months and MG has refreshed the looks of its mid-size SUV along with a handful of new features. Previously, we gave you details of the exterior accessories which are on offer for the 2021 Hector and you can read about it here. This time, we have compiled the particulars of the interior add-ons you can choose for the five-seat SUV.

To begin with, one can choose from a range of PVC and carpet floor mats for the cabin floor as well as the boot. These mats are also available in different colours and designs to suit one’s taste. Apart from the wireless charging point on the centre console, one can opt for an additional wireless charger, a car coat hanger, an air purifier, and an air humidifier. The rear passengers can be pampered with a set of cushion sets, laptop tray, tablet holder, rear-seat entertainment unit, and even a portable car refrigerator!

The driver can avail from a variety of steering covers which are offered in an array of colours and patterns. Also on offer are three types of seat covers – quilt design in black and white stitching, black and red colour piping, and a plain black perforated design. Sunshades can also be bought for all four windows which help in maintaining optimum car temperature inside the car.

The price-wise list of all the interior accessories is listed below.

3D Mat (Cabin + Boot) – Rs 4,458

Cabin Designer Floor Mat – Red and Black – Rs 2,446

Cabin Designer Floor Mat – Light Grey and Black – Rs 2,446

Cabin Carpet Floor Mat Set – Grey and Black – Rs 3,428

Cabin Carpet Floor Mat Set – Black and Red – Rs 3,105

Air Purifier – Rs 2,449

Air Humidifier – Rs 1,199

Mobile Holder Circular – Rs 999

Rear Seat Entertainment Unit – Rs 27,999

Adjustable Head Rest – Rs 2,799

Lower Back Cushion Memory Foam – Rs 1,299

Wireless Charger (Pocket Type) – Rs 4,083

Dog Latch – Rs 614

Shoe Box – Rs 499

Portable Coffee maker – Rs 9,071

Baby Mirror – Rs 2,709

Car Refrigerator – Rs 22,634

Trunk Organiser – Rs 1,480

Anti-Slip Mat – Rs 193

Laptop Tray – Rs 6,733

Car Coat Hanger – Rs 2,939

Cushion Set – Rs 2,288

Tablet Holder – Rs 2,674

Steering Wheel Cover – Entire Range– Rs 497

Pet Protection Cover for Rear Seat – Rs 528

Seat Cover – Entire range – Rs 8,523

Illuminated Cup Holder – Rs 2,037

USB Mobile Charging Cable – Rs 242

Screen Guard – Rs 499

Car Frame Acrylic God / Goddess – Rs 296

Perfume Aqua Breeze – Rs 338

Carpet Boot Mat – Black and Red – Rs 1,721

Carpet Boot Mat – Grey and Black – Rs 1,721

Sunshades – Rs 2,761

Tissue Box – Rs 775

4 Port 7A Car USB Adapter – Rs 934

Trash Bin – Rs 582

High-Speed multi-charger – Rs 1,842

High-Speed dual charger – Rs 1,608

Portable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner – Rs 4,308