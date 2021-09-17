CarWale
    2021 MG Astor likely to be launched in the first week of October, 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2021 MG Astor likely to be launched in the first week of October, 2021

    - New MG Astor to be showcased at showrooms from 19 September, 2021

    - Bookings for the model are slated to commence soon

    MG Motor India pulled the covers off the Astor mid-size SUV in the country earlier week. The company is now likely to launch the ICE-powered version of the ZS EV in India during the first week of October 2021.

    Powertrain options on the new MG Astor will include a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine producing 108bhp and 144Nm of torque, as well as a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 138bhp and 220Nm of torque. The former will be paired to a six-speed manual unit or a CVT unit, while the latter will be mated exclusively to a six-speed automatic unit.

    In terms of exterior design, the MG Astor gets a new grille with chrome inserts, LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fog lights, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, red front brake calipers, roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, heated ORVMs, LED tail lights, Astor lettering on the tail-gate, as well as a rear wiper and washer.

    Inside, the upcoming MG Astor will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three dashboard themes (dual-tone Sangria Red, dual-tone Iconic Ivory, and Tuxedo Black) a leather-wrapped steering wheel with three modes (Normal, Urban, and Dynamic), electric parking brake, air purifier, a 360-degree camera, a seven-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, an engine start-stop button, as well as front and rear arm-rests. 

    The MG Astor will also feature Level 2 Autonomous technology and ADAS, details of which can be read here. The model will receive safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, HDC, rear parking sensors, traction control, speed alert system, and a seat-belt reminder system.

    MG Astor
    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
