2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63S 4MATIC+ Coupé - All you need to know

Since 1999, the AMG division has been creating extraordinary automobiles for Mercedes-Benz that include some modern high-performance SUVs such as the AMG GLE 63S Coupé. Now, the German carmaker has launched this special SUV in the country at Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). Let us see how AMG’s magic wand has transformed the GLE into a beast.

Engine and Transmission

The engine is the true essence of every AMG automobile. From prodigious V12s to modern inline-four motors - almost every lavish Merc has a tailored high-performance powertrain from AMG. The standard GLE comes with either a four or six-cylinder engine but its top-of-the-range AMG GLE 63S Coupé gets a mighty V8 motor.

This 3,982cc twin-turbocharged V8 motor generates 603bhp between 5,750 and 6,500 and a mind-boggling 850Nm of torque from 2,500 to 5,000rpm. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system provides an additional power boost of 21bhp and 250Nm of torque. In launch mode, the AMG GLE 63S Coupé can go from stationary to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 280kmph. Power is sent to all wheels through an AMG nine-speed automatic transmission and a 4Matic+ AWD system.

Design

Unlike the standard GLE, this AMG 63S Coupé version has a slanted roofline with a notchback style boot. Being an AMG, the GLE 63S gets a bigger Pan-Americana grille with 15 thin flat vertical slats finished in chrome. In addition, the AMG specific sculpted front bumper with apron enhances aerodynamic efficiency. Unlike the standard SUV, the AMG 63S Coupe does not get any lower black cladding but is fitted with illuminated fixed outer footboards. The GLE 63S is equipped with a set of 22-inch AMG forged wheels painted in Himalaya Grey with high-sheen finishing.

At the rear, the notchback boot gets an integrated spoiler. Like the front splitter, there is a chunky diffuser at the rear alongside four exhaust tips. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz offers high-end Multibeam LED headlights with active high-beam assist plus, while the rear end gets a set of adaptive LED taillights.

Interior

The GLE range has a familiar Mercedes-Benz cabin with classy AMG touches. The fascia and central console of the GLE are reminiscent of its elder sibling, the enormous GLS. Having said that, this particular AMG 63S Coupé has a lavish darker cabin upholstered in expensive Nappa leather - available in either dual-tone red pepper and black or all-black colours. Additionally, the dashboard gets metal-weave trim.

The Mercedes-signature MBUX setup dominates the dashboard with two 12.3-inch displays. The MBUX system is tailored for the GLE 63S Coupé as it comes with a special AMG track and performance menu which shows vehicle data, acceleration and torque figures, a G-force metre and it can even record lap times. Apart from that, the AMG steering wheel also comes with an AMG dynamic select dial and two additional switches to change suspension and traction control settings on the fly.

Features

Mercedes-Benz provides features such as active ride control+ air suspension setup, active roll stabilisation, variable 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive, blind spot assist, active brake assist, three-level electronic stability control, dynamic handling control system and AMG rear-axle electronic limited-slip differential.

Did you know?

The AMG GLE 63S Coupé has an intelligent AMG cylinder management system that deactivates cylinders for improved fuel economy. When cruising or under other low-load conditions, the number two, three, five and eight cylinders shut down automatically. This is only activated when in Comfort mode and when the engine speed is between 1,000 and 3,500rpm. The transition between this fuel saving mode and performance modes are instant and can hardly be made out by occupants unless they glance at the instrument cluster.