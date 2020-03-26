2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spied testing

- Updated Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series could produce about 700bhp

- The model will receive an updated fascia and a large rear wing

Spotted testing at multiple locations once again is the AMG GT Black Series from Mercedes-Benz. New spy images reveal two different test mules that were undergoing track testing and winter testing ahead of the model’s debut.

As seen in the spy images, the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series features updates to the exterior in the form of new headlamps, scoop for the bonnet, wider air intakes, new LED tail lights, and a large wing sitting at the back. A few other feature highlights include quad exhaust tips, rear diffuser and front splitter.

A few other tune-ups in the 2021 AMG GT Black Series might include updated braking components, suspension and chassis. The model may also benefit from a little weight saving, courtesy of higher carbon-fibre parts.

Propelling the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that is expected to produce a power output in the range of 700bhp. The model is likely to sprint from 0-100kmph in approximately three seconds, considering that the current GT-R Pro takes 3.6 seconds to achieve the same. The new AMG GT Black Series is expected to be unveiled by the end of the year.