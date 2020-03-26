Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spied testing

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spied testing

March 26, 2020, 06:48 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2503 Views
Be the first to comment
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spied testing

- Updated Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series could produce about 700bhp

- The model will receive an updated fascia and a large rear wing

Spotted testing at multiple locations once again is the AMG GT Black Series from Mercedes-Benz. New spy images reveal two different test mules that were undergoing track testing and winter testing ahead of the model’s debut.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Exterior

As seen in the spy images, the new Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series features updates to the exterior in the form of new headlamps, scoop for the bonnet, wider air intakes, new LED tail lights, and a large wing sitting at the back. A few other feature highlights include quad exhaust tips, rear diffuser and front splitter.

A few other tune-ups in the 2021 AMG GT Black Series might include updated braking components, suspension and chassis. The model may also benefit from a little weight saving, courtesy of higher carbon-fibre parts.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Exterior

Propelling the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that is expected to produce a power output in the range of 700bhp. The model is likely to sprint from 0-100kmph in approximately three seconds, considering that the current GT-R Pro takes 3.6 seconds to achieve the same. The new AMG GT Black Series is expected to be unveiled by the end of the year.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes Benz AMG GT
  • AMG GT
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.59 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.85 Crore onwards
New Delhi₹ 2.62 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 2.59 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.71 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.51 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.73 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.52 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.55 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz GLA Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest avatar of th ...

26 Likes
4385 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

478 Likes
39548 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in